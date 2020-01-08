https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-Orleans-Pelicans-Stax-14958741.php
New Orleans Pelicans Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Ingram
|33
|34.2
|295-614
|.480
|78-193
|163-188
|.867
|831
|25.2
|Holiday
|34
|35.6
|266-608
|.438
|67-196
|68-96
|.708
|667
|19.6
|Redick
|35
|28.4
|171-379
|.451
|109-236
|94-105
|.895
|545
|15.6
|Ball
|29
|29.0
|132-323
|.409
|67-183
|19-37
|.514
|350
|12.1
|Hart
|30
|27.5
|109-265
|.411
|65-187
|40-54
|.741
|323
|10.8
|Moore
|25
|20.8
|99-233
|.425
|38-95
|17-27
|.630
|253
|10.1
|Favors
|21
|24.1
|86-150
|.573
|1-4
|14-25
|.560
|187
|8.9
|Hayes
|34
|19.7
|101-159
|.635
|1-4
|67-103
|.650
|270
|7.9
|Okafor
|21
|16.4
|66-108
|.611
|1-2
|30-47
|.638
|163
|7.8
|Jackson
|29
|12.7
|57-155
|.368
|20-72
|27-33
|.818
|161
|5.6
|Alexander-Walker
|28
|12.7
|57-167
|.341
|30-87
|11-18
|.611
|155
|5.5
|Melli
|26
|14.2
|43-109
|.394
|23-75
|23-30
|.767
|132
|5.1
|Williams
|35
|22.3
|49-143
|.343
|25-96
|9-24
|.375
|132
|3.8
|Cheatham
|2
|10.0
|1-4
|.250
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Gray
|2
|11.5
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Miller
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Williamson
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|37
|242.0
|1533-3419
|.448
|525-1431
|582-787
|.740
|4173
|112.8
|OPPONENTS
|37
|242.0
|1552-3319
|.468
|465-1260
|756-949
|.797
|4325
|116.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Ingram
|29
|197
|226
|6.8
|127
|3.8
|99
|0
|33
|96
|26
|Holiday
|45
|120
|165
|4.9
|221
|6.5
|72
|0
|58
|105
|25
|Redick
|8
|93
|101
|2.9
|68
|1.9
|56
|0
|12
|40
|6
|Ball
|35
|114
|149
|5.1
|159
|5.5
|55
|0
|36
|72
|7
|Hart
|25
|145
|170
|5.7
|43
|1.4
|84
|0
|30
|35
|9
|Moore
|18
|61
|79
|3.2
|41
|1.6
|42
|0
|15
|15
|3
|Favors
|74
|142
|216
|10.3
|46
|2.2
|49
|0
|10
|27
|23
|Hayes
|61
|88
|149
|4.4
|32
|.9
|98
|0
|20
|29
|37
|Okafor
|34
|59
|93
|4.4
|29
|1.4
|55
|0
|5
|31
|15
|Jackson
|5
|28
|33
|1.1
|24
|.8
|38
|0
|9
|24
|1
|Alexander-Walker
|4
|56
|60
|2.1
|48
|1.7
|33
|0
|9
|27
|4
|Melli
|14
|47
|61
|2.3
|26
|1.0
|45
|0
|14
|18
|5
|Williams
|49
|129
|178
|5.1
|53
|1.5
|81
|0
|25
|21
|21
|Cheatham
|0
|3
|3
|1.5
|1
|.5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gray
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Miller
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Williamson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|402
|1283
|1685
|45.5
|920
|24.9
|811
|0
|276
|566
|182
|OPPONENTS
|363
|1349
|1712
|46.3
|907
|24.5
|735
|0
|284
|558
|164
