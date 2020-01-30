Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Ingram 43 34.5 368-782 .471 107-265 231-270 .856 1074 25.0
Holiday 39 35.5 307-690 .445 82-230 84-116 .724 780 20.0
Williamson 4 24.0 31-49 .633 4-6 6-17 .353 72 18.0
Redick 43 28.0 208-458 .454 133-286 121-136 .890 670 15.6
Ball 40 31.3 176-457 .385 91-258 27-50 .540 470 11.8
Hart 41 28.2 148-357 .415 84-243 50-66 .758 430 10.5
Favors 29 24.3 130-209 .622 1-4 27-46 .587 288 9.9
Moore 35 20.6 137-321 .427 51-129 23-36 .639 348 9.9
Hayes 45 19.2 141-213 .662 1-4 99-158 .627 382 8.5
Okafor 25 16.1 85-138 .616 1-2 37-57 .649 208 8.3
Jackson 39 13.3 82-205 .400 28-93 38-50 .760 230 5.9
Melli 36 14.9 70-157 .446 35-99 30-37 .811 205 5.7
Alexander-Walker 38 12.8 77-222 .347 40-116 17-28 .607 211 5.6
Williams 35 22.3 49-143 .343 25-96 9-24 .375 132 3.8
Cheatham 3 10.3 2-5 .400 0-1 0-0 .000 4 1.3
Gray 2 11.5 1-2 .500 0-0 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Miller 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 48 242.6 2012-4408 .456 683-1832 799-1091 .732 5506 114.7
OPPONENTS 48 242.6 2040-4387 .465 586-1621 962-1209 .796 5628 117.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Ingram 37 234 271 6.3 186 4.3 126 0 40 131 34
Holiday 52 135 187 4.8 248 6.4 83 0 67 115 32
Williamson 12 21 33 8.2 6 1.5 7 0 2 10 1
Redick 9 111 120 2.8 82 1.9 66 0 14 53 7
Ball 47 187 234 5.8 265 6.6 75 0 51 111 16
Hart 40 211 251 6.1 59 1.4 113 0 45 49 17
Favors 94 195 289 10.0 55 1.9 67 0 18 36 33
Moore 23 75 98 2.8 59 1.7 56 0 21 27 5
Hayes 75 129 204 4.5 43 1.0 127 0 21 37 50
Okafor 44 69 113 4.5 35 1.4 61 0 5 35 19
Jackson 13 36 49 1.3 30 .8 53 0 14 33 3
Melli 19 68 87 2.4 36 1.0 63 0 20 28 7
Alexander-Walker 7 70 77 2.0 72 1.9 43 0 10 35 7
Williams 49 129 178 5.1 53 1.5 81 0 25 21 21
Cheatham 1 5 6 2.0 2 .7 5 0 0 3 1
Gray 1 1 2 1.0 2 1.0 1 0 0 5 0
Miller 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 523 1676 2199 45.8 1233 25.7 1027 0 353 756 253
OPPONENTS 492 1714 2206 46.0 1171 24.4 990 1 397 699 206