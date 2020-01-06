THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, JAN. 6, 2020

New York Islanders
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 13 Mathew Barzal 40 16 18 34 7 24 3 0 2 90 .178
F 29 Brock Nelson 40 15 16 31 3 18 3 0 4 119 .126
F 12 Josh Bailey 40 8 15 23 -9 8 1 1 2 53 .151
F 18 Anthony Beauvillier 40 10 13 23 1 8 2 1 2 74 .135
F 27 Anders Lee 40 11 12 23 4 35 1 0 2 94 .117
F 10 Derick Brassard 40 8 13 21 1 12 2 0 1 68 .118
D 6 Ryan Pulock 40 6 14 20 0 6 2 0 2 95 .063
F 7 Jordan Eberle 30 3 14 17 -3 6 1 0 0 64 .047
D 2 Nick Leddy 32 3 14 17 2 10 1 0 0 42 .071
D 25 Devon Toews 40 3 10 13 0 10 1 0 1 71 .042
F 53 Casey Cizikas 35 8 4 12 10 26 0 3 1 52 .154
D 24 Scott Mayfield 39 4 7 11 9 39 0 0 1 58 .069
D 55 Johnny Boychuk 39 2 8 10 1 12 1 0 0 61 .033
D 3 Adam Pelech 38 1 8 9 4 20 0 0 0 49 .020
F 15 Cal Clutterbuck 33 3 4 7 7 20 0 1 0 34 .088
F 47 Leo Komarov 21 0 6 6 5 2 0 0 0 19 .000
F 17 Matt Martin 28 3 2 5 3 14 0 0 2 22 .136
F 28 Michael Dal Colle 29 2 2 4 -2 10 0 0 0 24 .083
F 32 Ross Johnston 24 3 0 3 0 49 0 0 0 12 .250
F 14 Tom Kuhnhackl 14 2 1 3 -1 0 0 0 1 15 .133
F 34 Cole Bardreau 9 1 1 2 -1 6 0 0 1 9 .111
D 8 Noah Dobson 13 0 2 2 1 2 0 0 0 11 .000
D 44 Sebastian Aho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 34 Seth Helgeson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 21 Otto Koivula 6 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 .000
F 16 Andrew Ladd 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 26 Oliver Wahlstrom 9 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 9 .000
TEAM TOTALS 40 112 184 296 40 351 18 6 22 1148 .098
OPPONENT TOTALS 40 104 168 272 -47 281 21 2 14 1252 .083

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
40 Semyon Varlamov 26 1426 2.4 14 5 3 1 57 714 0.92 0 0 0
1 Thomas Greiss 19 999 2.58 11 7 0 0 43 534 0.919 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 40 2441 2.5 25 12 3 1 100 1248 .917 112 184 351
OPPONENT TOTALS 40 2441 2.68 15 16 9 2 107 1143 .902 104 168 281