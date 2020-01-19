https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-York-Islanders-Stax-14987805.php
New York Islanders Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 19, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|13
|Mathew Barzal
|47
|17
|23
|40
|2
|26
|3
|0
|2
|113
|.150
|F
|29
|Brock Nelson
|47
|19
|18
|37
|7
|24
|4
|0
|5
|131
|.145
|F
|18
|Anthony Beauvillier
|47
|12
|16
|28
|1
|8
|2
|1
|2
|91
|.132
|F
|12
|Josh Bailey
|47
|10
|17
|27
|-11
|8
|1
|1
|2
|64
|.156
|F
|27
|Anders Lee
|47
|14
|13
|27
|5
|35
|1
|0
|4
|117
|.120
|F
|10
|Derick Brassard
|47
|8
|15
|23
|4
|16
|2
|0
|1
|82
|.098
|F
|7
|Jordan Eberle
|37
|7
|16
|23
|-1
|8
|2
|0
|0
|84
|.083
|D
|6
|Ryan Pulock
|47
|6
|17
|23
|3
|10
|2
|0
|2
|112
|.054
|D
|2
|Nick Leddy
|39
|3
|15
|18
|4
|12
|1
|0
|0
|54
|.056
|D
|25
|Devon Toews
|47
|4
|14
|18
|1
|12
|1
|0
|1
|87
|.046
|F
|53
|Casey Cizikas
|40
|10
|4
|14
|10
|30
|0
|3
|1
|60
|.167
|D
|24
|Scott Mayfield
|46
|5
|8
|13
|10
|45
|0
|0
|1
|70
|.071
|D
|55
|Johnny Boychuk
|46
|2
|8
|10
|-1
|14
|1
|0
|0
|76
|.026
|F
|47
|Leo Komarov
|28
|1
|9
|10
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.034
|D
|3
|Adam Pelech
|38
|1
|8
|9
|4
|20
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.020
|F
|15
|Cal Clutterbuck
|33
|3
|4
|7
|7
|20
|0
|1
|0
|34
|.088
|F
|28
|Michael Dal Colle
|34
|2
|5
|7
|-4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.071
|F
|14
|Tom Kuhnhackl
|21
|3
|3
|6
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|.130
|F
|17
|Matt Martin
|35
|3
|3
|6
|3
|33
|0
|0
|2
|30
|.100
|D
|8
|Noah Dobson
|20
|1
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.050
|F
|32
|Ross Johnston
|27
|3
|1
|4
|1
|66
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.231
|F
|34
|Cole Bardreau
|9
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|9
|.111
|D
|44
|Sebastian Aho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|34
|Seth Helgeson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|21
|Otto Koivula
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|16
|Andrew Ladd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|26
|Oliver Wahlstrom
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|47
|135
|221
|356
|51
|427
|20
|6
|25
|1388
|.097
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|47
|127
|203
|330
|-59
|361
|26
|2
|18
|1482
|.086
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|40
|Semyon Varlamov
|31
|1713
|2.59
|15
|8
|4
|2
|74
|871
|0.915
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thomas Greiss
|22
|1133
|2.54
|13
|7
|0
|0
|48
|606
|0.921
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM TOTALS
|47
|2866
|2.6
|28
|15
|4
|2
|122
|1477
|.914
|135
|221
|427
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|47
|2866
|2.77
|19
|18
|10
|2
|130
|1383
|.903
|127
|203
|361
