AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Morris 43 32.3 281-636 .442 116-264 163-198 .823 841 19.6
Randle 62 32.5 445-973 .457 61-225 248-342 .725 1199 19.3
Barrett 54 30.3 278-698 .398 60-187 145-241 .602 761 14.1
Payton 43 27.7 188-426 .441 14-69 45-78 .577 435 10.1
Portis 64 21.1 253-567 .446 65-183 70-91 .769 641 10.0
Robinson 59 23.1 242-329 .736 0-0 80-139 .576 564 9.6
Bullock 28 23.4 86-218 .394 36-109 16-19 .842 224 8.0
Dotson 48 17.4 120-290 .414 59-163 22-33 .667 321 6.7
Knox 63 18.1 141-393 .359 62-195 63-97 .649 407 6.5
Trier 24 12.1 51-106 .481 19-53 34-43 .791 155 6.5
Harkless 10 23.3 22-50 .440 7-21 13-21 .619 64 6.4
Gibson 60 16.5 159-276 .576 3-12 39-54 .722 360 6.0
Ntilikina 55 20.6 124-317 .391 40-129 41-47 .872 329 6.0
Smith 34 15.8 72-211 .341 16-54 27-53 .509 187 5.5
Ellington 34 15.7 59-165 .358 48-134 11-13 .846 177 5.2
Allen 10 11.7 19-44 .432 5-16 7-11 .636 50 5.0
Brazdeikis 9 5.9 6-22 .273 1-9 4-5 .800 17 1.9
TEAM 64 241.6 2546-5721 .445 612-1823 1028-1485 .692 6732 105.2
OPPONENTS 64 241.6 2548-5498 .463 849-2227 1211-1625 .745 7156 111.8

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Morris 48 185 233 5.4 59 1.4 128 1 34 73 17
Randle 149 457 606 9.8 193 3.1 167 0 49 186 21
Barrett 49 219 268 5.0 138 2.6 120 0 49 117 16
Payton 52 153 205 4.8 307 7.1 84 2 65 90 16
Portis 79 251 330 5.2 91 1.4 108 2 32 71 16
Robinson 180 239 419 7.1 36 .6 188 0 51 37 117
Bullock 13 53 66 2.4 39 1.4 54 0 25 16 2
Dotson 10 81 91 1.9 57 1.2 44 0 23 21 4
Knox 28 151 179 2.8 59 .9 101 0 21 45 28
Trier 6 23 29 1.2 28 1.2 29 0 3 22 4
Harkless 6 27 33 3.3 13 1.3 25 0 8 6 3
Gibson 110 151 261 4.4 51 .9 117 0 24 46 26
Ntilikina 22 93 115 2.1 160 2.9 133 0 51 69 16
Smith 21 57 78 2.3 98 2.9 65 0 28 58 8
Ellington 4 55 59 1.7 40 1.2 39 0 12 17 4
Allen 2 7 9 .9 21 2.1 7 0 5 8 2
Brazdeikis 2 3 5 .6 4 .4 3 0 0 2 1
TEAM 781 2205 2986 46.7 1394 21.8 1412 5 480 915 301
OPPONENTS 608 2218 2826 44.2 1556 24.3 1255 2 460 871 326