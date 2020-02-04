Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, FEB. 4, 2020

New York Rangers
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 10 Artemi Panarin 50 27 44 71 23 14 6 0 4 161 .168
F 16 Ryan Strome 51 12 32 44 10 40 1 0 3 91 .132
F 93 Mika Zibanejad 38 20 23 43 2 10 9 3 4 132 .152
D 77 Anthony DeAngelo 51 12 28 40 6 39 3 0 3 108 .111
F 20 Chris Kreider 50 18 17 35 3 58 7 0 2 123 .146
D 23 Adam Fox 51 6 23 29 8 20 1 0 3 89 .067
F 89 Pavel Buchnevich 51 10 18 28 -4 16 3 0 0 98 .102
D 8 Jacob Trouba 51 7 16 23 -9 37 4 0 1 132 .053
F 17 Jesper Fast 50 8 14 22 14 14 0 2 0 59 .136
D 76 Brady Skjei 50 7 14 21 -3 39 0 0 0 106 .066
F 72 Filip Chytil 42 11 6 17 2 8 1 0 2 85 .129
F 24 Kaapo Kakko 47 7 10 17 -19 12 2 0 1 76 .092
F 48 Brendan Lemieux 40 6 9 15 -10 89 2 1 0 60 .100
F 21 Brett Howden 51 7 6 13 -8 16 1 0 2 57 .123
D 55 Ryan Lindgren 41 1 8 9 4 31 0 0 0 29 .034
D 42 Brendan Smith 50 3 3 6 -12 60 0 1 0 33 .091
D 18 Marc Staal 34 2 4 6 4 16 0 0 0 32 .063
D 25 Libor Hajek 28 0 5 5 -4 12 0 0 0 23 .000
F 14 Greg McKegg 38 1 3 4 -5 15 0 1 0 27 .037
F 28 Lias Andersson 17 0 1 1 -8 4 0 0 0 13 .000
F 26 Tim Gettinger 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000
F 38 Micheal Haley 22 1 0 1 -7 50 0 0 0 9 .111
F 28 Phillip Di Giuseppe 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 4 .000
F 29 Steven Fogarty 6 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 90 Vladislav Namestnikov 2 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 3 .000
F 15 Boo Nieves 4 0 0 0 2 4 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 51 166 285 451 -14 628 40 8 25 1557 .107
OPPONENT TOTALS 51 164 262 426 -12 554 39 4 24 1733 .095

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
30 Henrik Lundqvist 27 1515 3.13 10 11 3 1 79 851 0.907 0 0 2
40 Alexandar Georgiev 24 1289 3.12 12 10 1 2 67 737 0.909 0 0 0
31 Igor Shesterkin 4 238 2.51 3 1 0 0 10 137 0.927 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 51 3076 3.06 25 22 4 3 156 1725 .905 166 285 628
OPPONENT TOTALS 51 3076 3.12 26 22 3 0 159 1550 .893 164 262 554