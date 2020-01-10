FG FT Reb
KENTUCKY (13-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Wyatt 27 1-5 0-0 2-4 0 4 3
Green 28 2-7 2-2 1-2 5 4 7
Haines 31 4-12 0-0 2-5 1 3 11
Howard 39 14-21 8-13 2-6 1 3 43
Roper 18 0-2 1-2 2-4 2 1 1
Anyagaligbo 17 0-2 0-0 0-4 0 4 0
Paschal 34 4-6 0-0 0-2 5 2 10
Patterson 6 2-3 0-0 1-2 0 4 6
Totals 200 27-58 11-17 12-32 14 25 81

Percentages: FG 46.552, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 16-31, .516 (Howard 7-11, Haines 3-8, Paschal 2-3, Patterson 2-2, Wyatt 1-3, Green 1-3, Roper 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Howard 2, Anyagaligbo 2, Wyatt 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Wyatt 3, Haines 3, Howard 3, Green 2, Anyagaligbo 2, Roper 1)

Steals: 10 (Howard 5, Paschal 2, Green 1, Roper 1, Anyagaligbo 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
ALABAMA (10-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Copeland 26 6-8 3-5 0-3 1 1 15
Walker 35 4-8 4-6 2-8 0 0 15
Abrams 26 3-5 3-3 0-2 1 2 9
Lewis 39 3-11 4-5 1-4 7 2 11
Richardson 10 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Craig Cruce 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Knight 13 1-3 2-2 1-4 0 2 4
Barber 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Benjamin 18 2-6 0-0 2-4 1 0 4
Davis 9 1-1 1-2 0-1 0 1 3
Johnson 22 3-8 2-4 1-3 1 2 8
Totals 200 24-52 19-27 12-35 11 12 71

Percentages: FG 46.154, FT .704.

3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Walker 3-4, Lewis 1-3, Abrams 0-1, Benjamin 0-2, Johnson 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Knight 2, Copeland 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Walker 3, Lewis 3, Davis 3, Copeland 2, Abrams 2, Knight 1, Barber 1, Benjamin 1, Johnson 1)

Steals: 4 (Copeland 1, Walker 1, Knight 1, Johnson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Kentucky 9 28 24 20 81
Alabama 15 9 25 22 71

A_2,322

Officials_Metta Christensen, Brian Garland, Cameron Inouye