No. 18 DePaul 83, Seton Hall 80
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DEPAUL (27-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stonewall
|40
|6-12
|3-4
|3-7
|2
|4
|18
|Campbell
|40
|5-9
|2-2
|1-4
|5
|0
|16
|Church
|31
|4-12
|0-2
|4-11
|6
|3
|8
|Held
|28
|8-15
|2-2
|1-4
|3
|3
|22
|Morris
|38
|6-14
|0-0
|2-3
|6
|3
|14
|Dallmann
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|Jean
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Bekelja
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|Stovall
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-69
|7-10
|13-36
|25
|15
|83
Percentages: FG 44.928, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 14-35, .4 (Campbell 4-7, Held 4-9, Stonewall 3-5, Morris 2-7, Bekelja 1-2, Church 0-3, Dallmann 0-1, Stovall 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Morris 2, Dallmann 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Stonewall 3, Church 2, Morris 2, Held 1, Dallmann 1, Bekelja 1, Team 1)
Steals: 7 (Stonewall 2, Church 2, Held 2, Morris 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SETON HALL (19-12)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Samuels
|36
|6-13
|1-2
|2-7
|5
|2
|13
|Elmore
|38
|12-16
|2-4
|3-13
|3
|2
|26
|Johnson
|8
|1-3
|0-2
|3-3
|0
|0
|3
|Lewis
|38
|4-10
|0-0
|3-8
|2
|4
|10
|Park-Lane
|35
|5-14
|0-0
|0-2
|7
|3
|10
|Allesch
|6
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|5
|Jackson
|32
|4-11
|0-1
|0-0
|3
|0
|10
|Smith
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-7
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|35-71
|3-9
|16-43
|21
|11
|80
Percentages: FG 49.296, FT .333.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Lewis 2-5, Jackson 2-6, Johnson 1-1, Allesch 1-1, Smith 1-2, Samuels 0-4, Park-Lane 0-4)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Elmore 2, Lewis 2, Samuels 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Samuels 4, Park-Lane 4, Elmore 2, Johnson 1, Lewis 1)
Steals: 4 (Elmore 3, Smith 1)
Technical Fouls: 1 (Park-Lane 1)
|Seton Hall
|24
|22
|21
|13
|—
|80
|DePaul
|24
|26
|20
|13
|—
|83
A_0
Officials_Cameron Inouye, Rod Creech, Kevin Pethtel
