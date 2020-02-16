https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-5-UConn-67-South-Florida-47-15061198.php
No. 5 UConn 67, South Florida 47
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCONN (21-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nelson-Ododa
|40
|9-12
|2-4
|2-8
|2
|3
|20
|Walker
|36
|8-12
|2-2
|2-4
|2
|1
|21
|Dangerfield
|40
|4-11
|0-0
|1-5
|5
|4
|9
|Makurat
|15
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|Williams
|40
|3-13
|3-4
|3-5
|4
|3
|9
|Bent
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Griffin
|22
|4-7
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|1
|8
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-58
|7-10
|12-34
|14
|12
|67
Percentages: FG 48.276, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Walker 3-6, Dangerfield 1-4, Makurat 0-2, Williams 0-2, Griffin 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Nelson-Ododa 4, Walker 1, Dangerfield 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Nelson-Ododa 4, Williams 4, Griffin 2, Walker 1, 1)
Steals: 17 (Griffin 5, Dangerfield 3, Makurat 3, Nelson-Ododa 2, Walker 2, Williams 2)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH FLORIDA (15-10)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Leverett
|32
|1-3
|1-2
|2-5
|1
|4
|3
|Mununga
|32
|3-5
|0-0
|7-10
|2
|3
|6
|Harvey
|27
|4-11
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|9
|Pinzan
|40
|6-20
|0-0
|0-7
|4
|0
|15
|Tsineke
|29
|2-7
|4-4
|0-0
|0
|0
|9
|Brabencova
|24
|2-8
|0-0
|2-2
|3
|2
|5
|Henshaw
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Jordao
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-56
|5-6
|17-37
|10
|12
|47
Percentages: FG 32.143, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Pinzan 3-10, Harvey 1-3, Tsineke 1-1, Brabencova 1-4)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Tsineke 1)
Turnovers: 22 (Tsineke 7, Pinzan 5, Mununga 4, Jordao 2, Leverett 1, Harvey 1, Brabencova 1, 1)
Steals: 5 (Leverett 2, Brabencova 2, Tsineke 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|UConn
|13
|12
|21
|21
|—
|67
|South Florida
|19
|10
|12
|6
|—
|47
A_6,044
Officials_Joseph Vaszily, Fatou Cissoko-Stephens, Rod Creech
