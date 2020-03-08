https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-9-Mississippi-St-77-No-16-Kentucky-59-15114295.php
No. 9 Mississippi St. 77, No. 16 Kentucky 59
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI ST. (27-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bibby
|12
|0-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|Carter
|14
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Jackson
|39
|11-16
|7-7
|3-10
|0
|3
|29
|Danberry
|36
|4-7
|2-2
|0-2
|7
|1
|10
|Taylor
|30
|1-5
|2-2
|1-3
|3
|1
|4
|Morris
|26
|5-7
|1-3
|3-10
|0
|3
|11
|Espinoza-Hunter
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Hemingway
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Matharu
|20
|6-13
|2-2
|2-4
|2
|2
|15
|Mingo-Young
|8
|0-0
|4-4
|0-4
|1
|3
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-57
|18-20
|11-40
|15
|18
|77
Percentages: FG 5.877, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 1-10, .1 (Matharu 1-5, Bibby 0-4, Espinoza-Hunter 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 7 (Morris 5, Jackson 1, Taylor 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Danberry 3, Carter 2, Jackson 2, Matharu 2, Bibby 1, Hemingway 1, Mingo-Young 1)
Steals: 3 (Taylor 1, Espinoza-Hunter 1, Matharu 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KENTUCKY (22-8)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anyagaligbo
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|McKinney
|35
|1-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|4
|3
|Haines
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|40
|10-26
|4-6
|2-7
|2
|3
|26
|Roper
|26
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|4
|Wyatt
|25
|2-9
|4-6
|2-4
|0
|4
|8
|Green
|9
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Paschal
|19
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Patterson
|22
|5-10
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|0
|13
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-64
|9-13
|12-29
|5
|17
|59
Percentages: FG 34.375, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 6-24, .25 (Howard 2-12, Patterson 2-3, McKinney 1-2, Green 1-3, Haines 0-1, Roper 0-1, Wyatt 0-1, Paschal 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (McKinney 1, Howard 1, Patterson 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Roper 3, Anyagaligbo 2, Howard 2, Paschal 2, McKinney 1, Team 1)
Steals: 4 (Patterson 2, Howard 1, Paschal 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Kentucky
|22
|13
|12
|12
|—
|59
|Mississippi St.
|12
|20
|20
|25
|—
|77
A_9,244
Officials_Gina Cross, Felicia Grinter, Cameron Inouye
