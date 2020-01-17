FG FT Reb
ORAL ROBERTS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Abmas 34 5-13 3-3 1-4 1 1 16
Burns 32 10-14 0-0 0-4 5 1 22
Nzekwesi 30 4-10 7-7 0-7 1 1 15
Fuqua 29 3-7 1-2 0-4 4 1 8
Obanor 25 4-6 1-2 1-3 2 3 10
Kearns 20 2-5 0-0 0-0 0 4 5
Lacis 13 1-4 0-0 3-3 0 0 3
Lufile 10 3-3 0-1 3-3 0 1 6
Lazenby 5 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
D.Jones 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Totals 200 33-65 12-15 8-29 13 13 87

Percentages: FG .508, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Abmas 3-6, Burns 2-3, Kearns 1-3, Obanor 1-3, Lacis 1-4, Fuqua 1-5, Lazenby 0-1, Nzekwesi 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Nzekwesi 2).

Turnovers: 6 (Obanor 2, Kearns, Lacis, Lazenby, Lufile).

Steals: 7 (Fuqua 2, Nzekwesi 2, Abmas, Burns, Obanor).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
W. ILLINOIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Pyle 37 3-7 0-0 0-3 0 1 8
Webster 36 6-17 0-0 1-7 2 2 15
Duff 28 4-9 4-4 1-3 3 3 13
Young 28 6-13 3-3 2-3 3 0 18
Claar 22 2-6 1-1 2-5 1 3 5
Arrington 20 1-4 0-0 4-7 1 2 2
A.Jones 16 3-4 0-0 2-5 1 3 7
King 7 0-1 0-0 0-3 0 1 0
Allen 6 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Totals 200 26-63 8-8 12-37 11 16 70

Percentages: FG .413, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Young 3-5, Webster 3-9, Pyle 2-6, A.Jones 1-1, Duff 1-2, King 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (King, Pyle, Young).

Turnovers: 16 (Webster 4, Young 3, Allen 2, Arrington 2, King 2, Claar, Duff, Pyle).

Steals: 3 (A.Jones, Arrington, Claar).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oral Roberts 41 46 87
W. Illinois 36 34 70

A_746 (5,139).