Ohio 85, Cent. Michigan 65
DiLeo 3-8 0-0 7, Montgomery 4-13 2-4 10, Lane 2-9 3-4 9, McKay 6-13 6-6 18, Morgan 5-14 4-4 14, Broadway 1-6 5-5 7, Winston 0-2 0-0 0, Burrell 0-0 0-0 0, Redman 0-0 0-0 0, Hamlet 0-1 0-0 0, Kemp 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-66 20-23 65.
Ogbonda 3-6 1-2 7, Vander Plas 8-14 8-12 25, Dartis 3-4 2-2 11, McDay 4-7 0-0 8, Preston 8-12 1-1 21, Roderick 2-4 0-0 6, Mil.Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Murrell 2-3 1-2 5, Foster 1-2 0-0 2, Springs 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-54 13-19 85.
Halftime_Ohio 45-23. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 3-25 (Lane 2-7, DiLeo 1-4, Winston 0-1, Broadway 0-2, McKay 0-2, Montgomery 0-2, Morgan 0-7), Ohio 10-21 (Preston 4-5, Dartis 3-4, Roderick 2-4, Vander Plas 1-2, Mil.Brown 0-1, McDay 0-1, Murrell 0-1, Springs 0-1, Ogbonda 0-2). Fouled Out_Montgomery, Ogbonda. Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 24 (Montgomery 6), Ohio 38 (Vander Plas 10). Assists_Cent. Michigan 9 (Montgomery, Winston 3), Ohio 24 (Vander Plas, Preston 7). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 19, Ohio 17. A_3,312 (13,080).