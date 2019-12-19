AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Gilgeous-Alexander 27 35.1 175-404 .433 34-101 105-132 .795 489 18.1
Gallinari 26 30.5 142-333 .426 71-182 110-121 .909 465 17.9
Schroder 27 29.7 182-389 .468 45-132 64-77 .831 473 17.5
Paul 27 31.4 144-306 .471 44-115 107-119 .899 439 16.3
Adams 24 27.5 116-189 .614 0-1 36-72 .500 268 11.2
Diallo 12 21.3 46-92 .500 2-13 11-18 .611 105 8.8
Noel 26 18.6 78-120 .650 0-0 44-54 .815 200 7.7
Nader 20 17.9 52-103 .505 23-52 23-29 .793 150 7.5
Ferguson 21 26.3 44-102 .431 28-75 7-9 .778 123 5.9
Bazley 27 16.3 36-97 .371 15-48 13-20 .650 100 3.7
Muscala 17 10.5 19-61 .311 12-46 7-8 .875 57 3.4
Burton 12 8.4 13-33 .394 5-17 3-4 .750 34 2.8
Dort 5 16.2 5-16 .313 0-9 3-5 .600 13 2.6
Hall 5 4.0 1-5 .200 0-2 3-4 .750 5 1.0
Patton 2 4.5 1-3 .333 0-1 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Hervey 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Roberson 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 27 241.9 1054-2253 .468 279-794 536-672 .798 2923 108.3
OPPONENTS 27 241.9 1111-2428 .458 278-820 410-513 .799 2910 107.8

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Gilgeous-Alexander 18 121 139 5.1 79 2.9 50 0 27 60 13
Gallinari 14 133 147 5.7 58 2.2 37 0 19 37 3
Schroder 8 92 100 3.7 97 3.6 62 0 20 79 10
Paul 7 113 120 4.4 170 6.3 64 0 46 48 5
Adams 80 151 231 9.6 68 2.8 46 0 10 38 30
Diallo 14 32 46 3.8 10 .8 29 0 18 14 4
Noel 34 92 126 4.8 35 1.3 72 0 25 27 38
Nader 6 30 36 1.8 13 .7 29 0 8 19 7
Ferguson 11 27 38 1.8 21 1.0 68 0 10 15 6
Bazley 8 86 94 3.5 12 .4 25 0 9 24 15
Muscala 6 30 36 2.1 14 .8 21 0 4 6 3
Burton 3 18 21 1.8 4 .3 11 0 1 4 1
Dort 0 7 7 1.4 2 .4 12 0 2 2 0
Hall 0 1 1 .2 3 .6 1 0 0 1 0
Patton 0 2 2 1.0 0 .0 4 0 0 1 0
Hervey 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Roberson 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 209 935 1144 42.4 586 21.7 531 0 199 393 135
OPPONENTS 278 934 1212 44.9 609 22.6 612 2 201 387 119