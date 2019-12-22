https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Oklahoma-City-Thunder-Stax-14925498.php
Oklahoma City Thunder Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|28
|35.1
|188-422
|.445
|36-103
|109-137
|.796
|521
|18.6
|Gallinari
|27
|30.5
|150-347
|.432
|75-190
|112-124
|.903
|487
|18.0
|Schroder
|28
|29.8
|191-408
|.468
|46-136
|69-82
|.841
|497
|17.8
|Paul
|28
|31.3
|149-314
|.475
|44-116
|112-125
|.896
|454
|16.2
|Adams
|25
|27.4
|121-195
|.621
|0-1
|36-72
|.500
|278
|11.1
|Diallo
|12
|21.3
|46-92
|.500
|2-13
|11-18
|.611
|105
|8.8
|Noel
|27
|18.6
|82-126
|.651
|0-0
|46-56
|.821
|210
|7.8
|Nader
|21
|18.3
|53-108
|.491
|24-55
|23-29
|.793
|153
|7.3
|Ferguson
|22
|26.0
|45-104
|.433
|29-77
|7-9
|.778
|126
|5.7
|Bazley
|28
|16.4
|38-105
|.362
|16-52
|13-20
|.650
|105
|3.8
|Muscala
|18
|10.0
|19-61
|.311
|12-46
|7-8
|.875
|57
|3.2
|Burton
|13
|7.8
|14-34
|.412
|5-17
|3-4
|.750
|36
|2.8
|Dort
|5
|16.2
|5-16
|.313
|0-9
|3-5
|.600
|13
|2.6
|Hall
|5
|4.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-2
|3-4
|.750
|5
|1.0
|Patton
|2
|4.5
|1-3
|.333
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Hervey
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Roberson
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|28
|241.8
|1103-2340
|.471
|289-818
|554-693
|.799
|3049
|108.9
|OPPONENTS
|28
|241.8
|1149-2516
|.457
|289-853
|431-536
|.804
|3018
|107.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|18
|125
|143
|5.1
|82
|2.9
|52
|0
|28
|60
|13
|Gallinari
|14
|139
|153
|5.7
|59
|2.2
|39
|0
|19
|39
|4
|Schroder
|8
|101
|109
|3.9
|103
|3.7
|64
|0
|20
|83
|10
|Paul
|7
|115
|122
|4.4
|177
|6.3
|67
|0
|47
|51
|5
|Adams
|83
|157
|240
|9.6
|70
|2.8
|48
|0
|10
|41
|32
|Diallo
|14
|32
|46
|3.8
|10
|.8
|29
|0
|18
|14
|4
|Noel
|36
|95
|131
|4.9
|36
|1.3
|74
|0
|27
|28
|39
|Nader
|8
|31
|39
|1.9
|13
|.6
|32
|0
|9
|20
|7
|Ferguson
|11
|27
|38
|1.7
|22
|1.0
|73
|0
|11
|16
|6
|Bazley
|9
|88
|97
|3.5
|14
|.5
|27
|0
|10
|24
|18
|Muscala
|6
|30
|36
|2.0
|14
|.8
|21
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Burton
|3
|18
|21
|1.6
|4
|.3
|11
|0
|1
|4
|1
|Dort
|0
|7
|7
|1.4
|2
|.4
|12
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Hall
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|3
|.6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Patton
|0
|2
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hervey
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roberson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|217
|968
|1185
|42.3
|609
|21.8
|554
|0
|206
|408
|142
|OPPONENTS
|290
|959
|1249
|44.6
|635
|22.7
|641
|2
|210
|403
|123
