AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Gilgeous-Alexander 32 35.3 230-504 .456 43-118 130-161 .807 633 19.8
Schroder 31 30.2 217-463 .469 55-159 80-97 .825 569 18.4
Gallinari 27 30.5 150-347 .432 75-190 112-124 .903 487 18.0
Paul 32 31.7 178-380 .468 51-137 123-136 .904 530 16.6
Adams 29 27.8 146-236 .619 0-1 45-88 .511 337 11.6
Diallo 12 21.3 46-92 .500 2-13 11-18 .611 105 8.8
Noel 31 18.5 94-140 .671 0-0 53-65 .815 241 7.8
Nader 25 18.3 61-131 .466 26-68 26-33 .788 174 7.0
Ferguson 26 26.9 47-122 .385 31-95 7-9 .778 132 5.1
Bazley 32 17.3 46-129 .357 22-71 13-20 .650 127 4.0
Dort 7 16.4 8-25 .320 1-14 6-10 .600 23 3.3
Muscala 20 10.0 19-65 .292 12-48 9-10 .900 59 3.0
Burton 17 9.0 17-50 .340 5-24 3-5 .600 42 2.5
Hall 5 4.0 1-5 .200 0-2 3-4 .750 5 1.0
Patton 2 4.5 1-3 .333 0-1 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Hervey 2 4.0 0-4 .000 0-3 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Roberson 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 32 242.3 1261-2696 .468 323-944 621-780 .796 3466 108.3
OPPONENTS 32 242.3 1312-2870 .457 332-984 483-601 .804 3439 107.5

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Gilgeous-Alexander 21 139 160 5.0 91 2.8 56 0 38 67 13
Schroder 8 111 119 3.8 115 3.7 68 0 22 92 10
Gallinari 14 139 153 5.7 59 2.2 39 0 19 39 4
Paul 10 143 153 4.8 208 6.5 76 0 51 61 5
Adams 99 182 281 9.7 79 2.7 55 0 18 45 36
Diallo 14 32 46 3.8 10 .8 29 0 18 14 4
Noel 44 106 150 4.8 40 1.3 81 0 35 35 46
Nader 8 38 46 1.8 18 .7 38 0 9 25 9
Ferguson 17 35 52 2.0 26 1.0 89 0 14 20 6
Bazley 11 109 120 3.8 17 .5 34 0 12 29 21
Dort 1 9 10 1.4 3 .4 18 0 2 3 0
Muscala 7 33 40 2.0 14 .7 21 0 4 6 3
Burton 4 21 25 1.5 6 .4 15 0 1 4 3
Hall 0 1 1 .2 3 .6 1 0 0 1 0
Patton 0 2 2 1.0 0 .0 4 0 0 1 0
Hervey 0 2 2 1.0 1 .5 1 0 0 0 0
Roberson 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 258 1102 1360 42.5 690 21.6 625 0 243 460 160
OPPONENTS 333 1104 1437 44.9 730 22.8 725 2 238 468 139