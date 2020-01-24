AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Gilgeous-Alexander 45 35.6 325-686 .474 53-156 186-226 .823 889 19.8
Gallinari 38 30.6 221-510 .433 116-284 163-180 .906 721 19.0
Schroder 44 31.0 312-658 .474 86-233 110-135 .815 820 18.6
Paul 45 31.8 266-555 .479 74-202 161-180 .894 767 17.0
Adams 40 27.0 188-312 .603 0-1 76-134 .567 452 11.3
Noel 37 18.8 118-176 .670 1-2 63-78 .808 300 8.1
Diallo 25 19.5 72-165 .436 5-25 23-36 .639 172 6.9
Nader 32 16.3 71-151 .470 28-77 28-35 .800 198 6.2
Ferguson 36 26.0 66-166 .398 41-128 9-11 .818 182 5.1
Dort 10 19.3 15-43 .349 3-21 11-16 .688 44 4.4
Muscala 31 12.8 45-125 .360 29-93 16-20 .800 135 4.4
Bazley 45 17.2 70-193 .363 27-88 23-34 .676 190 4.2
Burton 26 8.2 26-75 .347 5-34 5-11 .455 62 2.4
Patton 5 4.8 4-10 .400 1-4 0-0 .000 9 1.8
Hall 5 4.0 1-5 .200 0-2 3-4 .750 5 1.0
Hervey 4 2.3 0-4 .000 0-3 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Roberson 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 45 242.2 1800-3834 .469 469-1353 877-1100 .797 4946 109.9
OPPONENTS 45 242.2 1852-4056 .457 500-1441 661-829 .797 4865 108.1

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Gilgeous-Alexander 32 239 271 6.0 137 3.0 74 0 57 87 23
Gallinari 27 192 219 5.8 84 2.2 49 0 26 53 4
Schroder 14 154 168 3.8 171 3.9 97 0 27 120 10
Paul 14 211 225 5.0 288 6.4 106 0 72 92 6
Adams 140 248 388 9.7 105 2.6 70 0 27 59 44
Noel 59 132 191 5.2 44 1.2 94 0 40 38 59
Diallo 20 57 77 3.1 17 .7 55 0 23 26 5
Nader 10 41 51 1.6 24 .8 42 0 11 28 10
Ferguson 20 40 60 1.7 34 .9 116 0 21 26 12
Dort 3 9 12 1.2 9 .9 31 0 6 7 0
Muscala 11 63 74 2.4 27 .9 40 0 6 13 8
Bazley 18 150 168 3.7 24 .5 43 0 16 37 32
Burton 5 29 34 1.3 9 .3 24 0 4 8 7
Patton 1 4 5 1.0 2 .4 4 0 0 2 0
Hall 0 1 1 .2 3 .6 1 0 0 1 0
Hervey 0 2 2 .5 1 .3 1 0 0 0 0
Roberson 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 374 1572 1946 43.2 979 21.8 847 0 336 624 220
OPPONENTS 465 1535 2000 44.4 1017 22.6 1031 2 313 634 190