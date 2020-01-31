https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Oklahoma-City-Thunder-Stax-15019557.php
Oklahoma City Thunder Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|49
|35.6
|346-749
|.462
|59-171
|206-252
|.817
|957
|19.5
|Gallinari
|41
|30.6
|239-545
|.439
|126-304
|175-193
|.907
|779
|19.0
|Schroder
|48
|31.2
|342-722
|.474
|99-256
|129-155
|.832
|912
|19.0
|Paul
|48
|31.6
|286-598
|.478
|76-213
|171-191
|.895
|819
|17.1
|Adams
|43
|26.8
|194-324
|.599
|0-1
|81-140
|.579
|469
|10.9
|Noel
|40
|19.0
|132-193
|.684
|1-2
|66-82
|.805
|331
|8.3
|Diallo
|29
|19.8
|84-186
|.452
|5-27
|26-39
|.667
|199
|6.9
|Dort
|14
|20.8
|30-69
|.435
|12-35
|15-20
|.750
|87
|6.2
|Nader
|33
|15.8
|71-151
|.470
|28-77
|28-35
|.800
|198
|6.0
|Ferguson
|36
|26.0
|66-166
|.398
|41-128
|9-11
|.818
|182
|5.1
|Muscala
|35
|12.8
|54-140
|.386
|37-107
|18-22
|.818
|163
|4.7
|Bazley
|49
|17.6
|84-217
|.387
|29-96
|28-42
|.667
|225
|4.6
|Burton
|30
|8.5
|34-93
|.366
|7-39
|6-12
|.500
|81
|2.7
|Patton
|5
|4.8
|4-10
|.400
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|9
|1.8
|Hall
|5
|4.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-2
|3-4
|.750
|5
|1.0
|Hervey
|6
|2.2
|0-5
|.000
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Roberson
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Roby
|1
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|49
|242.0
|1967-4174
|.471
|521-1466
|961-1198
|.802
|5416
|110.5
|OPPONENTS
|49
|242.0
|2017-4428
|.456
|551-1610
|702-887
|.791
|5287
|107.9
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|34
|265
|299
|6.1
|156
|3.2
|81
|0
|60
|98
|31
|Gallinari
|29
|205
|234
|5.7
|97
|2.4
|51
|0
|28
|56
|4
|Schroder
|15
|171
|186
|3.9
|196
|4.1
|106
|0
|30
|127
|11
|Paul
|16
|226
|242
|5.0
|313
|6.5
|112
|0
|76
|101
|6
|Adams
|145
|257
|402
|9.3
|112
|2.6
|78
|0
|28
|60
|49
|Noel
|66
|146
|212
|5.3
|45
|1.1
|99
|0
|44
|43
|62
|Diallo
|24
|80
|104
|3.6
|18
|.6
|63
|0
|25
|30
|6
|Dort
|4
|13
|17
|1.2
|12
|.9
|40
|0
|10
|10
|1
|Nader
|10
|41
|51
|1.5
|24
|.7
|43
|0
|11
|28
|10
|Ferguson
|20
|40
|60
|1.7
|34
|.9
|116
|0
|21
|26
|12
|Muscala
|11
|74
|85
|2.4
|31
|.9
|44
|0
|7
|13
|8
|Bazley
|19
|169
|188
|3.8
|28
|.6
|44
|0
|17
|39
|34
|Burton
|5
|34
|39
|1.3
|10
|.3
|26
|0
|4
|9
|9
|Patton
|1
|4
|5
|1.0
|2
|.4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Hall
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|3
|.6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hervey
|0
|2
|2
|.3
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roberson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roby
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|399
|1728
|2127
|43.4
|1082
|22.1
|909
|0
|361
|675
|243
|OPPONENTS
|505
|1668
|2173
|44.3
|1117
|22.8
|1117
|2
|337
|681
|206
