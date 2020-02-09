Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Gilgeous-Alexander 52 35.6 367-795 .462 62-184 217-267 .813 1013 19.5
Schroder 51 31.1 368-772 .477 104-269 144-173 .832 984 19.3
Gallinari 44 30.7 258-588 .439 132-326 192-212 .906 840 19.1
Paul 51 31.7 304-634 .479 80-226 185-206 .898 873 17.1
Adams 46 26.8 207-345 .600 0-1 85-145 .586 499 10.8
Noel 43 19.1 143-209 .684 1-3 67-83 .807 354 8.2
Diallo 30 19.5 84-189 .444 5-28 26-39 .667 199 6.6
Dort 17 21.2 36-88 .409 13-42 16-22 .727 101 5.9
Nader 36 15.4 73-157 .465 29-81 30-37 .811 205 5.7
Ferguson 38 25.3 66-169 .391 41-130 10-13 .769 183 4.8
Muscala 35 12.8 54-140 .386 37-107 18-22 .818 163 4.7
Bazley 52 17.4 87-228 .382 30-100 31-45 .689 235 4.5
Burton 30 8.5 34-93 .366 7-39 6-12 .500 81 2.7
Patton 5 4.8 4-10 .400 1-4 0-0 .000 9 1.8
Hall 5 4.0 1-5 .200 0-2 3-4 .750 5 1.0
Hervey 6 2.2 0-5 .000 0-4 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Roby 1 2.0 0-1 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 52 241.9 2086-4428 .471 542-1546 1030-1280 .805 5744 110.5
OPPONENTS 52 241.9 2132-4682 .455 586-1710 748-946 .791 5598 107.7

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Gilgeous-Alexander 39 281 320 6.2 164 3.2 89 0 62 102 36
Schroder 17 180 197 3.9 211 4.1 112 0 33 135 12
Gallinari 29 223 252 5.7 102 2.3 53 0 29 58 4
Paul 19 238 257 5.0 337 6.6 119 0 80 107 7
Adams 152 271 423 9.2 120 2.6 88 0 30 68 51
Noel 71 157 228 5.3 50 1.2 107 0 48 45 66
Diallo 24 82 106 3.5 18 .6 67 0 25 31 6
Dort 9 15 24 1.4 12 .7 48 0 14 12 1
Nader 10 42 52 1.4 24 .7 45 0 13 29 12
Ferguson 20 43 63 1.7 36 .9 122 0 22 26 12
Muscala 11 74 85 2.4 31 .9 44 0 7 13 8
Bazley 21 175 196 3.8 29 .6 45 0 20 40 35
Burton 5 34 39 1.3 10 .3 26 0 4 9 9
Patton 1 4 5 1.0 2 .4 4 0 0 2 0
Hall 0 1 1 .2 3 .6 1 0 0 1 0
Hervey 0 2 2 .3 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
Roby 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 428 1822 2250 43.3 1150 22.1 971 0 387 713 259
OPPONENTS 539 1756 2295 44.1 1187 22.8 1189 2 354 732 215