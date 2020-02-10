Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Gilgeous-Alexander 53 35.6 375-807 .465 65-188 222-274 .810 1037 19.6
Schroder 52 31.2 376-793 .474 107-276 147-176 .835 1006 19.3
Gallinari 45 30.7 266-602 .442 135-332 197-218 .904 864 19.2
Paul 52 31.7 312-649 .481 81-231 190-212 .896 895 17.2
Adams 47 26.9 209-355 .589 0-2 85-145 .586 503 10.7
Noel 44 19.1 145-213 .681 1-3 68-86 .791 359 8.2
Diallo 31 19.3 85-191 .445 5-29 26-39 .667 201 6.5
Dort 18 20.7 37-92 .402 14-44 16-22 .727 104 5.8
Nader 37 15.1 73-158 .462 29-81 32-39 .821 207 5.6
Ferguson 39 25.3 66-170 .388 41-131 10-13 .769 183 4.7
Muscala 35 12.8 54-140 .386 37-107 18-22 .818 163 4.7
Bazley 53 17.2 88-230 .383 30-100 32-47 .681 238 4.5
Burton 30 8.5 34-93 .366 7-39 6-12 .500 81 2.7
Patton 5 4.8 4-10 .400 1-4 0-0 .000 9 1.8
Hall 5 4.0 1-5 .200 0-2 3-4 .750 5 1.0
Hervey 6 2.2 0-5 .000 0-4 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Roby 1 2.0 0-1 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 53 241.9 2125-4514 .471 553-1573 1052-1309 .804 5855 110.5
OPPONENTS 53 241.9 2170-4766 .455 602-1746 768-973 .789 5710 107.7

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Gilgeous-Alexander 39 287 326 6.2 168 3.2 90 0 62 103 36
Schroder 18 186 204 3.9 212 4.1 115 0 34 136 13
Gallinari 31 226 257 5.7 103 2.3 55 0 29 60 4
Paul 19 243 262 5.0 342 6.6 120 0 82 110 7
Adams 157 277 434 9.2 122 2.6 91 0 30 70 52
Noel 74 159 233 5.3 50 1.1 110 0 48 45 67
Diallo 24 83 107 3.5 18 .6 67 0 25 32 6
Dort 9 16 25 1.4 12 .7 52 0 14 12 1
Nader 10 43 53 1.4 24 .6 45 0 13 29 12
Ferguson 21 44 65 1.7 37 .9 126 0 22 26 12
Muscala 11 74 85 2.4 31 .9 44 0 7 13 8
Bazley 21 175 196 3.7 29 .5 45 0 20 40 35
Burton 5 34 39 1.3 10 .3 26 0 4 9 9
Patton 1 4 5 1.0 2 .4 4 0 0 2 0
Hall 0 1 1 .2 3 .6 1 0 0 1 0
Hervey 0 2 2 .3 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
Roby 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 440 1854 2294 43.3 1164 22.0 992 0 390 723 262
OPPONENTS 553 1795 2348 44.3 1206 22.8 1213 2 360 741 217