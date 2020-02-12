https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Oklahoma-City-Thunder-Stax-15050175.php
Oklahoma City Thunder Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|54
|35.5
|381-818
|.466
|67-191
|225-278
|.809
|1054
|19.5
|Schroder
|53
|31.2
|381-806
|.473
|108-278
|150-179
|.838
|1020
|19.2
|Gallinari
|46
|30.7
|270-618
|.437
|137-339
|202-225
|.898
|879
|19.1
|Paul
|53
|31.7
|324-667
|.486
|86-240
|192-214
|.897
|926
|17.5
|Adams
|48
|27.0
|213-364
|.585
|0-2
|87-147
|.592
|513
|10.7
|Noel
|45
|18.9
|145-213
|.681
|1-3
|68-86
|.791
|359
|8.0
|Diallo
|32
|18.9
|87-193
|.451
|5-29
|26-39
|.667
|205
|6.4
|Dort
|19
|20.7
|39-97
|.402
|14-47
|16-22
|.727
|108
|5.7
|Nader
|38
|15.1
|76-165
|.461
|29-84
|34-42
|.810
|215
|5.7
|Ferguson
|40
|25.1
|66-171
|.386
|41-132
|10-13
|.769
|183
|4.6
|Muscala
|36
|12.6
|55-143
|.385
|38-110
|18-22
|.818
|166
|4.6
|Bazley
|53
|17.2
|88-230
|.383
|30-100
|32-47
|.681
|238
|4.5
|Burton
|30
|8.5
|34-93
|.366
|7-39
|6-12
|.500
|81
|2.7
|Patton
|5
|4.8
|4-10
|.400
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|9
|1.8
|Hall
|5
|4.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-2
|3-4
|.750
|5
|1.0
|Hervey
|6
|2.2
|0-5
|.000
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Roby
|1
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|54
|241.9
|2164-4599
|.471
|564-1604
|1069-1330
|.804
|5961
|110.4
|OPPONENTS
|54
|241.9
|2211-4850
|.456
|609-1771
|793-1000
|.793
|5824
|107.9
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|39
|292
|331
|6.1
|170
|3.1
|92
|0
|63
|103
|36
|Schroder
|18
|186
|204
|3.8
|215
|4.1
|116
|0
|34
|138
|13
|Gallinari
|31
|234
|265
|5.8
|106
|2.3
|56
|0
|30
|61
|4
|Paul
|19
|245
|264
|5.0
|349
|6.6
|123
|0
|83
|112
|8
|Adams
|160
|284
|444
|9.2
|124
|2.6
|96
|0
|34
|74
|53
|Noel
|74
|160
|234
|5.2
|50
|1.1
|114
|0
|48
|46
|67
|Diallo
|25
|84
|109
|3.4
|19
|.6
|68
|0
|25
|33
|6
|Dort
|10
|17
|27
|1.4
|12
|.6
|53
|0
|14
|12
|1
|Nader
|10
|47
|57
|1.5
|24
|.6
|48
|0
|14
|31
|12
|Ferguson
|21
|44
|65
|1.6
|38
|1.0
|127
|0
|22
|26
|12
|Muscala
|12
|74
|86
|2.4
|31
|.9
|46
|0
|7
|13
|8
|Bazley
|21
|175
|196
|3.7
|29
|.5
|45
|0
|20
|40
|35
|Burton
|5
|34
|39
|1.3
|10
|.3
|26
|0
|4
|9
|9
|Patton
|1
|4
|5
|1.0
|2
|.4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Hall
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|3
|.6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hervey
|0
|2
|2
|.3
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roby
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|446
|1883
|2329
|43.1
|1183
|21.9
|1016
|0
|398
|737
|264
|OPPONENTS
|560
|1834
|2394
|44.3
|1226
|22.7
|1232
|2
|369
|753
|224
