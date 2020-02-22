Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Gilgeous-Alexander 56 35.6 391-846 .462 69-200 231-286 .808 1082 19.3
Gallinari 48 30.8 286-650 .440 142-351 209-232 .901 923 19.2
Schroder 55 31.2 392-831 .472 110-286 159-188 .846 1053 19.1
Paul 55 31.8 340-696 .489 92-249 197-220 .895 969 17.6
Adams 50 27.1 225-388 .580 1-3 92-154 .597 543 10.9
Noel 47 18.6 150-223 .673 1-3 70-88 .795 371 7.9
Diallo 32 18.9 87-193 .451 5-29 26-39 .667 205 6.4
Dort 21 20.9 45-111 .405 16-54 20-26 .769 126 6.0
Nader 40 15.1 81-175 .463 30-86 38-48 .792 230 5.8
Muscala 37 12.5 59-147 .401 40-112 18-22 .818 176 4.8
Bazley 53 17.2 88-230 .383 30-100 32-47 .681 238 4.5
Ferguson 42 24.9 67-174 .385 42-135 10-13 .769 186 4.4
Burton 30 8.5 34-93 .366 7-39 6-12 .500 81 2.7
Patton 5 4.8 4-10 .400 1-4 0-0 .000 9 1.8
Hall 5 4.0 1-5 .200 0-2 3-4 .750 5 1.0
Hervey 6 2.2 0-5 .000 0-4 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Roby 1 2.0 0-1 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 56 241.8 2250-4778 .471 586-1657 1111-1379 .806 6197 110.7
OPPONENTS 56 241.8 2290-5013 .457 629-1833 834-1050 .794 6043 107.9

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Gilgeous-Alexander 41 302 343 6.1 186 3.3 97 0 64 104 37
Gallinari 31 239 270 5.6 109 2.3 61 0 33 64 4
Schroder 19 193 212 3.9 220 4.0 123 0 37 142 13
Paul 20 256 276 5.0 363 6.6 128 0 85 120 8
Adams 170 302 472 9.4 128 2.6 100 0 39 75 58
Noel 76 164 240 5.1 50 1.1 120 0 50 46 67
Diallo 25 84 109 3.4 19 .6 68 0 25 33 6
Dort 12 19 31 1.5 14 .7 56 0 18 12 1
Nader 11 51 62 1.6 25 .6 51 0 16 32 12
Muscala 12 76 88 2.4 31 .8 46 0 7 13 10
Bazley 21 175 196 3.7 29 .5 45 0 20 40 35
Ferguson 21 46 67 1.6 40 1.0 129 0 23 27 12
Burton 5 34 39 1.3 10 .3 26 0 4 9 9
Patton 1 4 5 1.0 2 .4 4 0 0 2 0
Hall 0 1 1 .2 3 .6 1 0 0 1 0
Hervey 0 2 2 .3 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
Roby 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 465 1948 2413 43.1 1230 22.0 1056 0 421 758 272
OPPONENTS 576 1903 2479 44.3 1276 22.8 1272 2 379 789 234