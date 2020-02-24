Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Gilgeous-Alexander 57 35.5 399-860 .464 70-202 236-291 .811 1104 19.4
Gallinari 49 30.6 289-658 .439 144-355 213-236 .903 935 19.1
Schroder 56 31.1 396-842 .470 111-289 163-192 .849 1066 19.0
Paul 56 31.7 345-709 .487 92-252 199-222 .896 981 17.5
Adams 51 27.1 233-400 .583 1-3 97-160 .606 564 11.1
Noel 48 18.6 155-228 .680 1-3 70-88 .795 381 7.9
Diallo 33 18.8 90-198 .455 5-30 26-40 .650 211 6.4
Dort 22 21.0 51-117 .436 18-56 21-28 .750 141 6.4
Nader 41 15.3 85-181 .470 32-89 38-48 .792 240 5.9
Muscala 38 12.3 62-150 .413 41-113 18-22 .818 183 4.8
Bazley 53 17.2 88-230 .383 30-100 32-47 .681 238 4.5
Ferguson 43 24.5 67-176 .381 42-137 10-13 .769 186 4.3
Burton 31 8.3 35-95 .368 8-40 6-12 .500 84 2.7
Patton 5 4.8 4-10 .400 1-4 0-0 .000 9 1.8
Hall 5 4.0 1-5 .200 0-2 3-4 .750 5 1.0
Hervey 6 2.2 0-5 .000 0-4 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Roby 2 2.5 0-1 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 57 241.8 2300-4865 .473 596-1679 1132-1403 .807 6328 111.0
OPPONENTS 57 241.8 2328-5116 .455 640-1871 850-1069 .795 6146 107.8

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Gilgeous-Alexander 43 313 356 6.2 190 3.3 97 0 64 107 37
Gallinari 31 243 274 5.6 110 2.2 63 0 33 67 4
Schroder 19 196 215 3.8 226 4.0 123 0 37 143 13
Paul 20 265 285 5.1 373 6.7 128 0 86 120 8
Adams 173 313 486 9.5 128 2.5 100 0 40 76 58
Noel 76 165 241 5.0 50 1.0 125 0 51 46 72
Diallo 25 84 109 3.3 21 .6 70 0 26 33 6
Dort 12 21 33 1.5 16 .7 59 0 21 13 1
Nader 11 54 65 1.6 26 .6 53 0 16 33 12
Muscala 13 77 90 2.4 31 .8 46 0 7 13 10
Bazley 21 175 196 3.7 29 .5 45 0 20 40 35
Ferguson 21 47 68 1.6 41 1.0 131 0 23 28 13
Burton 5 35 40 1.3 11 .4 27 0 4 10 10
Patton 1 4 5 1.0 2 .4 4 0 0 2 0
Hall 0 1 1 .2 3 .6 1 0 0 1 0
Hervey 0 2 2 .3 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
Roby 0 1 1 .5 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 471 1996 2467 43.3 1258 22.1 1073 0 428 771 279
OPPONENTS 590 1932 2522 44.2 1303 22.9 1295 2 384 798 235