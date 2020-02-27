https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Oklahoma-City-Thunder-Stax-15088817.php
Oklahoma City Thunder Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|58
|35.5
|404-871
|.464
|72-207
|245-303
|.809
|1125
|19.4
|Gallinari
|50
|30.7
|297-674
|.441
|149-365
|216-240
|.900
|959
|19.2
|Schroder
|57
|31.1
|404-854
|.473
|113-293
|166-195
|.851
|1087
|19.1
|Paul
|57
|31.8
|352-724
|.486
|92-255
|204-228
|.895
|1000
|17.5
|Adams
|52
|27.1
|239-408
|.586
|1-3
|101-166
|.608
|580
|11.2
|Noel
|49
|18.6
|158-231
|.684
|1-3
|70-90
|.778
|387
|7.9
|Diallo
|33
|18.8
|90-198
|.455
|5-30
|26-40
|.650
|211
|6.4
|Dort
|23
|21.2
|51-119
|.429
|18-57
|21-28
|.750
|141
|6.1
|Nader
|42
|15.3
|87-185
|.470
|34-91
|38-48
|.792
|246
|5.9
|Muscala
|38
|12.3
|62-150
|.413
|41-113
|18-22
|.818
|183
|4.8
|Bazley
|53
|17.2
|88-230
|.383
|30-100
|32-47
|.681
|238
|4.5
|Ferguson
|44
|24.4
|70-181
|.387
|45-142
|12-15
|.800
|197
|4.5
|Burton
|31
|8.3
|35-95
|.368
|8-40
|6-12
|.500
|84
|2.7
|Patton
|5
|4.8
|4-10
|.400
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|9
|1.8
|Hall
|5
|4.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-2
|3-4
|.750
|5
|1.0
|Hervey
|6
|2.2
|0-5
|.000
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Roby
|2
|2.5
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|58
|241.7
|2342-4941
|.474
|610-1709
|1158-1438
|.805
|6452
|111.2
|OPPONENTS
|58
|241.7
|2380-5213
|.457
|652-1902
|856-1078
|.794
|6268
|108.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|44
|323
|367
|6.3
|193
|3.3
|98
|0
|65
|110
|39
|Gallinari
|31
|247
|278
|5.6
|110
|2.2
|63
|0
|34
|68
|4
|Schroder
|19
|198
|217
|3.8
|231
|4.1
|127
|0
|38
|147
|13
|Paul
|20
|268
|288
|5.1
|382
|6.7
|129
|0
|87
|121
|8
|Adams
|178
|317
|495
|9.5
|130
|2.5
|101
|0
|43
|77
|61
|Noel
|76
|165
|241
|4.9
|51
|1.0
|129
|0
|51
|47
|72
|Diallo
|25
|84
|109
|3.3
|21
|.6
|70
|0
|26
|33
|6
|Dort
|12
|23
|35
|1.5
|17
|.7
|61
|0
|21
|13
|1
|Nader
|12
|59
|71
|1.7
|27
|.6
|55
|0
|17
|33
|13
|Muscala
|13
|77
|90
|2.4
|31
|.8
|46
|0
|7
|13
|10
|Bazley
|21
|175
|196
|3.7
|29
|.5
|45
|0
|20
|40
|35
|Ferguson
|21
|47
|68
|1.5
|44
|1.0
|133
|0
|23
|28
|14
|Burton
|5
|35
|40
|1.3
|11
|.4
|27
|0
|4
|10
|10
|Patton
|1
|4
|5
|1.0
|2
|.4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Hall
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|3
|.6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hervey
|0
|2
|2
|.3
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roby
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|478
|2026
|2504
|43.2
|1283
|22.1
|1090
|0
|436
|783
|286
|OPPONENTS
|603
|1958
|2561
|44.2
|1325
|22.8
|1320
|2
|390
|809
|239
