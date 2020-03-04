Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Gallinari 52 30.7 309-704 .439 157-382 223-250 .892 998 19.2
Gilgeous-Alexander 61 35.4 424-910 .466 75-215 248-310 .800 1171 19.2
Schroder 60 31.0 420-894 .470 115-303 178-211 .844 1133 18.9
Paul 60 31.7 370-763 .485 96-267 213-238 .895 1049 17.5
Adams 55 26.9 252-428 .589 1-3 102-170 .600 607 11.0
Noel 52 18.4 165-240 .688 1-3 72-94 .766 403 7.8
Dort 26 21.5 57-136 .419 19-66 27-34 .794 160 6.2
Diallo 36 18.2 93-209 .445 5-32 27-42 .643 218 6.1
Nader 45 15.6 93-203 .458 35-98 46-60 .767 267 5.9
Muscala 40 12.2 64-158 .405 43-119 18-22 .818 189 4.7
Bazley 53 17.2 88-230 .383 30-100 32-47 .681 238 4.5
Ferguson 47 23.8 71-192 .370 46-151 15-19 .789 203 4.3
Burton 33 8.5 38-103 .369 10-45 6-12 .500 92 2.8
Patton 5 4.8 4-10 .400 1-4 0-0 .000 9 1.8
Hall 5 4.0 1-5 .200 0-2 3-4 .750 5 1.0
Hervey 7 2.7 1-11 .091 0-8 0-0 .000 2 0.3
Roby 3 3.7 0-1 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 61 241.6 2450-5197 .471 634-1798 1210-1513 .800 6744 110.6
OPPONENTS 61 241.6 2509-5488 .457 696-2018 904-1132 .799 6618 108.5

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Gallinari 31 257 288 5.5 110 2.1 64 0 36 69 4
Gilgeous-Alexander 45 334 379 6.2 200 3.3 104 0 66 116 43
Schroder 19 206 225 3.8 238 4.0 130 0 39 155 13
Paul 20 277 297 5.0 401 6.7 133 0 91 126 8
Adams 190 329 519 9.4 136 2.5 109 0 44 80 61
Noel 80 176 256 4.9 52 1.0 136 0 55 50 76
Dort 13 30 43 1.7 19 .7 68 0 22 13 1
Diallo 27 90 117 3.2 21 .6 76 0 28 36 7
Nader 13 68 81 1.8 32 .7 61 0 19 34 16
Muscala 13 80 93 2.3 34 .9 49 0 8 14 11
Bazley 21 175 196 3.7 29 .5 45 0 20 40 35
Ferguson 22 47 69 1.5 44 .9 137 0 24 28 15
Burton 6 41 47 1.4 11 .3 28 0 5 14 10
Patton 1 4 5 1.0 2 .4 4 0 0 2 0
Hall 0 1 1 .2 3 .6 1 0 0 1 0
Hervey 0 2 2 .3 1 .1 1 0 0 0 0
Roby 0 2 2 .7 0 .0 1 0 0 1 0
TEAM 501 2119 2620 43.0 1333 21.9 1147 0 457 823 300
OPPONENTS 635 2078 2713 44.5 1408 23.1 1396 2 409 851 244