Oklahoma City Thunder Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Gallinari
|52
|30.7
|309-704
|.439
|157-382
|223-250
|.892
|998
|19.2
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|61
|35.4
|424-910
|.466
|75-215
|248-310
|.800
|1171
|19.2
|Schroder
|60
|31.0
|420-894
|.470
|115-303
|178-211
|.844
|1133
|18.9
|Paul
|60
|31.7
|370-763
|.485
|96-267
|213-238
|.895
|1049
|17.5
|Adams
|55
|26.9
|252-428
|.589
|1-3
|102-170
|.600
|607
|11.0
|Noel
|52
|18.4
|165-240
|.688
|1-3
|72-94
|.766
|403
|7.8
|Dort
|26
|21.5
|57-136
|.419
|19-66
|27-34
|.794
|160
|6.2
|Diallo
|36
|18.2
|93-209
|.445
|5-32
|27-42
|.643
|218
|6.1
|Nader
|45
|15.6
|93-203
|.458
|35-98
|46-60
|.767
|267
|5.9
|Muscala
|40
|12.2
|64-158
|.405
|43-119
|18-22
|.818
|189
|4.7
|Bazley
|53
|17.2
|88-230
|.383
|30-100
|32-47
|.681
|238
|4.5
|Ferguson
|47
|23.8
|71-192
|.370
|46-151
|15-19
|.789
|203
|4.3
|Burton
|33
|8.5
|38-103
|.369
|10-45
|6-12
|.500
|92
|2.8
|Patton
|5
|4.8
|4-10
|.400
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|9
|1.8
|Hall
|5
|4.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-2
|3-4
|.750
|5
|1.0
|Hervey
|7
|2.7
|1-11
|.091
|0-8
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.3
|Roby
|3
|3.7
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|61
|241.6
|2450-5197
|.471
|634-1798
|1210-1513
|.800
|6744
|110.6
|OPPONENTS
|61
|241.6
|2509-5488
|.457
|696-2018
|904-1132
|.799
|6618
|108.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Gallinari
|31
|257
|288
|5.5
|110
|2.1
|64
|0
|36
|69
|4
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|45
|334
|379
|6.2
|200
|3.3
|104
|0
|66
|116
|43
|Schroder
|19
|206
|225
|3.8
|238
|4.0
|130
|0
|39
|155
|13
|Paul
|20
|277
|297
|5.0
|401
|6.7
|133
|0
|91
|126
|8
|Adams
|190
|329
|519
|9.4
|136
|2.5
|109
|0
|44
|80
|61
|Noel
|80
|176
|256
|4.9
|52
|1.0
|136
|0
|55
|50
|76
|Dort
|13
|30
|43
|1.7
|19
|.7
|68
|0
|22
|13
|1
|Diallo
|27
|90
|117
|3.2
|21
|.6
|76
|0
|28
|36
|7
|Nader
|13
|68
|81
|1.8
|32
|.7
|61
|0
|19
|34
|16
|Muscala
|13
|80
|93
|2.3
|34
|.9
|49
|0
|8
|14
|11
|Bazley
|21
|175
|196
|3.7
|29
|.5
|45
|0
|20
|40
|35
|Ferguson
|22
|47
|69
|1.5
|44
|.9
|137
|0
|24
|28
|15
|Burton
|6
|41
|47
|1.4
|11
|.3
|28
|0
|5
|14
|10
|Patton
|1
|4
|5
|1.0
|2
|.4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Hall
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|3
|.6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hervey
|0
|2
|2
|.3
|1
|.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roby
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|501
|2119
|2620
|43.0
|1333
|21.9
|1147
|0
|457
|823
|300
|OPPONENTS
|635
|2078
|2713
|44.5
|1408
|23.1
|1396
|2
|409
|851
|244
