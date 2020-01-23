FG FT Reb
OKLAHOMA ST. (12-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gray 40 9-30 2-2 4-8 5 2 22
Sarr 34 3-9 0-2 3-7 1 2 6
Winchester 35 1-3 0-0 4-7 3 4 2
Asberry 22 5-9 2-4 0-0 2 3 16
de Sousa 21 3-5 2-2 1-5 4 0 9
Gerlich 6 0-3 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Dennis 18 0-1 0-0 1-2 2 0 0
Fields 13 1-5 0-0 0-2 0 0 2
Rodrigues 11 0-2 0-0 1-1 1 2 0
Totals 200 22-67 6-10 14-33 18 13 57

Percentages: FG 32.836, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Asberry 4-7, Gray 2-6, de Sousa 1-2, Gerlich 0-1, Fields 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gray 1, Winchester 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Sarr 4, Gray 3, de Sousa 1, Dennis 1, Rodrigues 1)

Steals: 3 (Asberry 1, Dennis 1, Fields 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
WEST VIRGINIA (13-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Niblack 31 4-7 1-2 1-10 0 3 9
Ejiofor 18 3-3 0-0 1-4 0 2 6
Gondrezick 34 4-14 1-1 0-3 3 0 11
Martin 31 3-12 3-4 2-5 0 3 9
Smith 29 0-5 1-3 0-0 6 1 1
Martinez 16 3-4 0-0 3-7 0 1 6
Norris 16 2-3 0-0 0-2 0 0 4
Deans 11 1-2 2-2 1-2 2 0 4
Rudd 14 2-5 0-0 1-1 1 1 5
Totals 200 22-55 8-12 9-34 12 11 55

Percentages: FG 4.000, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Gondrezick 2-10, Rudd 1-2, Martin 0-4, Smith 0-2, Deans 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Ejiofor 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Ejiofor 3, Gondrezick 3, Niblack 2, Martinez 2, Smith 1, Deans 1)

Steals: 4 (Ejiofor 1, Smith 1, Deans 1, Rudd 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Oklahoma St. 10 12 16 19 57
West Virginia 18 10 9 18 55

A_1,349

Officials_Kevin Pethtel, Laura Morris, Gina Cross