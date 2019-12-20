Ottawa 5, Nashville 4
First Period_1, Nashville, Smith 5 (Turris), 11:16.
Second Period_2, Ottawa, White 3 (Tierney, Borowiecki), 3:02. 3, Ottawa, Namestnikov 8 (Pageau), 3:52 (sh). 4, Ottawa, Anisimov 6 (Hainsey, Ennis), 18:41.
Third Period_5, Ottawa, Tkachuk 12 (Duclair, Pageau), 1:20 (pp). 6, Nashville, Grimaldi 6 (Ellis, Duchene), 1:35. 7, Nashville, Johansen 8 (Duchene, Ellis), 9:39 (pp). 8, Nashville, Josi 11, 13:07.
Overtime_9, Ottawa, Duclair 20 (Chabot, Pageau), 2:40 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Nashville 17-3-17-0_37. Ottawa 10-10-3-1_24.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 2; Ottawa 2 of 4.
Goalies_Nashville, Saros 5-7-3 (24 shots-19 saves). Ottawa, Hogberg 1-1-1 (37-33).
A_10,407 (18,572). T_2:36.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Tony Sericolo.