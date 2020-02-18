https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/PRAIRIE-VIEW-70-JACKSON-ST-61-15063474.php
PRAIRIE VIEW 70, JACKSON ST. 61
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|JACKSON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McKinnis
|38
|4-7
|6-12
|1-11
|0
|4
|14
|James
|33
|6-14
|5-8
|0-4
|2
|3
|17
|Jarrett
|8
|0-3
|4-4
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Wallis
|29
|4-8
|2-7
|0-1
|1
|4
|11
|Griffin
|28
|4-10
|1-1
|0-3
|3
|4
|9
|Ross
|27
|1-5
|4-5
|2-5
|2
|3
|6
|McClelland
|17
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Warner
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Spencer
|5
|0-1
|0-2
|1-1
|1
|1
|0
|Howard
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-52
|22-39
|6-28
|9
|23
|61
Percentages: FG .365, FT .564.
3-Point Goals: 1-16, .063 (Wallis 1-3, Jarrett 0-1, McClelland 0-1, Griffin 0-2, Ross 0-2, Warner 0-2, James 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (James, McKinnis).
Turnovers: 7 (Griffin 4, Howard, McClelland, McKinnis).
Steals: 5 (McKinnis 2, Griffin, McClelland, Ross).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PRAIRIE VIEW
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Patterson
|20
|3-7
|3-4
|1-8
|0
|4
|9
|Andrus
|35
|7-15
|5-5
|1-7
|1
|2
|19
|Ellis
|23
|5-9
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|15
|Lister
|30
|3-8
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|5
|11
|Sneed
|22
|1-2
|0-0
|0-4
|9
|1
|2
|Henry
|90
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Wiliams
|21
|1-7
|0-0
|2-6
|3
|5
|2
|Williams
|20
|0-0
|6-8
|0-3
|3
|4
|6
|Cox
|15
|0-0
|6-8
|2-6
|0
|4
|6
|Bynum
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-48
|22-27
|6-38
|17
|29
|70
Percentages: FG .417, FT .815.
3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Ellis 5-8, Lister 3-7, Patterson 0-1, Wiliams 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Andrus 2, Sneed).
Turnovers: 13 (Patterson 4, Sneed 3, Henry 2, Lister 2, Andrus, Cox).
Steals: 2 (Andrus, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Jackson St.
|32
|29
|—
|61
|Prairie View
|37
|33
|—
|70
.
View Comments