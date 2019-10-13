G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Shoemaker,Lafayette 6 262 1,513 252.2
Degenhard,Holy Cross 6 222 1,271 211.8
DeMorat,Fordham 7 278 1,367 195.3
Monaco,Lehigh 5 192 898 179.6
Johnson,Georgetown 6 110 977 162.8

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Moultrie ,Georgetown 6 0 0 0 42 7.0

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Davis,Fordham 7 113 676 4 96.6
Moultrie ,Georgetown 6 100 346 7 57.7

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Shoemaker,Lafayette 6 194 119 7 1,415 8 129.0
Bitikofer,Bucknell 6 144 88 3 905 5 121.2
DeMorat,Fordham 7 232 130 7 1,441 13 120.7
Degenhard,Holy Cross 6 185 99 2 1,260 6 119.3

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Sanders,Bucknell 5 39 392 7.8
Bibbens,Lehigh 5 28 366 5.6
Portorrea,Lehigh 5 26 321 5.2
Lyles,Bucknell 5 25 350 5.0
El-Zayat,Fordham 7 34 325 4.9
Kokosioul,Fordham 7 33 429 4.7
Oakey,Colgate 7 31 433 4.4
Tomas,Georgetown 6 26 431 4.3

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Sanders,Bucknell 5 39 392 78.4
Bibbens,Lehigh 5 28 366 73.2
Tomas,Georgetown 6 26 431 71.8
Pearson,Lafayette 6 24 430 71.7
Lyles,Bucknell 5 25 350 70.0
Portorrea,Lehigh 5 26 321 64.2
Gilliam,Holy Cross 6 22 373 62.2

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Fonteneau,Georgetown 6 2 13 0 .3
Honore,Georgetown 6 2 33 0 .3
McNeil,Georgetown 6 2 23 0 .3
Smith,Holy Cross 6 2 0 0 .3
Heard,Colgate 7 2 0 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Tomas,Georgetown 6 11 184 16.7
Cooper,Bucknell 5 6 19 3.2

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Kokosioul,Fordham 7 27 630 23.3
Gruber,Colgate 7 28 631 22.5
Floyd,Lehigh 5 8 173 21.6
Younger,Lafayette 6 18 358 19.9
Tomas,Georgetown 6 9 175 19.4

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Pechin,Bucknell 6 36 49.1
Amor,Colgate 7 38 42.7
Wilkinson,Holy Cross 6 34 42.3
Mevis,Fordham 7 37 40.9
O'Hara,Lafayette 6 29 38.5
Henning,Lehigh 5 34 36.6

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Mevis,Fordham 7 8 12 .000 1.14
Ng,Holy Cross 6 6 7 .000 1.00
Torres,Bucknell 5 5 11 .000 1.00
Kordenbro,Lafayette 6 5 7 .000 .83
Henning,Lehigh 5 4 7 .000 .80
Hurst,Georgetown 6 2 3 .000 .33
Pechin,Bucknell 6 2 2 .000 .33

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Kokosioul,Fordham 7 27 429 0 630 0 66 1,086 155.14
Tomas,Georgetown 6 80 431 184 175 0 57 870 145.00
Davis,Fordham 7 676 42 0 0 0 122 718 102.57