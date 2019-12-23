Philadelphia 17, Dallas 9
|Dallas
|0
|6
|0
|3
|—
|9
|Philadelphia
|10
|0
|7
|0
|—
|17
Phi_FG J.Elliott 36, 9:32. Drive: 11 plays, 57 yards, 5:28. Key Plays: Wentz 27 pass to Arcega-Whiteside; Wentz 9 pass to Ward on 3rd-and-7; Wentz 12 pass to Arcega-Whiteside on 3rd-and-10; Wentz 11 pass to Ward on 3rd-and-15.
Phi_Goedert 6 pass from Wentz (J.Elliott kick), 4:03. Drive: 7 plays, 63 yards, 3:50. Key Play: Wentz 29 pass to Sanders.
Dal_FG Forbath 49, 12:56. Drive: 7 plays, 48 yards, 2:20. Key Plays: Prescott 41 pass to Gallup on 3rd-and-10; Prescott 7 run on 3rd-and-10.
Dal_FG Forbath 32, :03. Drive: 5 plays, 43 yards, 00:26. Key Plays: Prescott 16 pass to Gallup; Prescott 13 pass to Gallup.
Phi_Sanders 1 run (J.Elliott kick), :06. Drive: 10 plays, 80 yards, 4:39. Key Play: Wentz 38 pass to Ward.
Dal_FG Forbath 49, 7:59. Drive: 8 plays, 24 yards, 2:59. Key Play: Prescott 17 pass to Cobb on 4th-and-9.
A_69,796.
|Dal
|Phi
|FIRST DOWNS
|16
|23
|Rushing
|4
|4
|Passing
|12
|18
|Penalty
|0
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|3-14
|6-14
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-2
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|311
|431
|Total Plays
|62
|71
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|6.1
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|54
|118
|Rushes
|16
|30
|Avg per rush
|3.4
|3.9
|NET YARDS PASSING
|257
|313
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-8
|1-6
|Gross-Yds passing
|265
|319
|Completed-Att.
|25-44
|31-40
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.6
|7.6
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-1-1
|4-3-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|6-39.5
|4-40.8
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|51
|85
|Punt Returns
|1-10
|1-1
|Kickoff Returns
|2-41
|3-84
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|2-20
|4-30
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|23:48
|36:12
RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 13-47, Prescott 1-7, Pollard 2-0. Philadelphia, Sanders 20-79, Wentz 6-22, Scott 3-12, Ward 1-5.
PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 25-44-0-265. Philadelphia, Wentz 31-40-0-319.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Elliott 7-37, Gallup 5-98, Cobb 5-73, Cooper 4-24, Witten 2-14, Jarwin 1-14, Austin 1-5. Philadelphia, Goedert 9-91, Scott 6-7, Sanders 5-77, Ward 4-71, Ertz 4-28, Arcega-Whiteside 2-39, Davis 1-6.
PUNT RETURNS_Dallas, Cobb 1-10. Philadelphia, Ward 1-1.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Dallas, Pollard 2-41. Philadelphia, Scott 2-63, Gerry 1-21.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Dallas, Lee 9-8-0, X.Woods 6-2-0, Quinn 5-1-1, Lewis 5-0-0, Bennett 4-1-0, Heath 4-1-0, J.Smith 3-5-0, Awuzie 2-1-0, Lawrence 2-1-0, M.Smith 2-0-0, A.Woods 1-2-0, M.Collins 1-0-0, Hyder 1-0-0, B.Jones 1-0-0, Christ.Covington 0-1-0, Thomas 0-1-0. Philadelphia, Maddox 7-0-0, Gerry 5-1-0, Mills 4-4-0, Jenkins 4-1-0, Cox 3-0-0, Bradham 2-3-0, Douglas 2-1-0, Curry 2-0-1, Sweat 2-0-1, Barnett 1-0-0, Darby 1-0-0, Jones 1-0-0, Rush 1-0-0, Edwards 0-2-0, Graham 0-2-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Dallas, None. Philadelphia, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, J.Elliott 55, J.Elliott 53.
OFFICIALS_Referee Tony Corrente, Ump Bill Schuster, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Anthony Jeffries, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay Charles Stewart.