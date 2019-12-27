AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Embiid 27 30.7 205-433 .473 32-97 186-225 .827 628 23.3
Harris 33 34.2 257-522 .492 52-150 86-109 .789 652 19.8
Richardson 25 31.1 138-321 .430 45-129 48-62 .774 369 14.8
Simmons 31 34.8 183-323 .567 2-5 78-133 .586 446 14.4
Horford 29 30.5 155-336 .461 41-119 27-39 .692 378 13.0
Korkmaz 32 20.8 99-224 .442 53-136 19-25 .760 270 8.4
Ennis 33 17.5 78-169 .462 31-82 37-49 .755 224 6.8
Burke 14 14.7 36-80 .450 11-24 8-11 .727 91 6.5
Scott 33 18.7 77-174 .443 43-118 12-15 .800 209 6.3
Thybulle 30 17.6 49-112 .438 31-67 16-24 .667 145 4.8
Neto 28 11.6 44-90 .489 16-35 6-8 .750 110 3.9
Milton 10 8.3 13-36 .361 4-19 7-9 .778 37 3.7
O'Quinn 18 9.4 24-48 .500 6-16 3-8 .375 57 3.2
Pelle 7 9.0 6-9 .667 0-0 4-6 .667 16 2.3
Bolden 2 2.5 1-1 1.000 0-0 0-2 .000 2 1.0
Shayok 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Smith 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 33 240.8 1365-2878 .474 367-997 537-725 .741 3634 110.1
OPPONENTS 33 240.8 1283-2809 .457 318-906 581-784 .741 3465 105.0

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Embiid 71 268 339 12.6 87 3.2 91 1 23 81 39
Harris 26 191 217 6.6 104 3.2 79 0 29 59 24
Richardson 23 64 87 3.5 80 3.2 69 0 26 53 16
Simmons 52 164 216 7.0 269 8.7 103 0 67 115 20
Horford 49 148 197 6.8 112 3.9 65 0 31 34 30
Korkmaz 7 63 70 2.2 25 .8 48 0 16 19 7
Ennis 40 78 118 3.6 33 1.0 65 0 14 22 11
Burke 11 13 24 1.7 36 2.6 13 0 7 8 1
Scott 23 84 107 3.2 21 .6 43 0 11 12 2
Thybulle 8 24 32 1.1 37 1.2 62 0 43 28 22
Neto 3 26 29 1.0 42 1.5 20 0 14 25 2
Milton 1 7 8 .8 7 .7 13 0 1 12 0
O'Quinn 19 42 61 3.4 23 1.3 24 0 2 16 13
Pelle 4 15 19 2.7 4 .6 12 0 0 6 9
Bolden 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 1 1 0
Shayok 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 337 1187 1524 46.2 880 26.7 707 1 285 514 196
OPPONENTS 267 1057 1324 40.1 705 21.4 690 2 259 484 131