AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Embiid 31 31.1 238-504 .472 38-118 211-252 .837 725 23.4
Harris 45 34.2 341-711 .480 78-219 107-134 .799 867 19.3
Simmons 43 36.0 283-491 .576 2-5 119-204 .583 687 16.0
Richardson 37 32.3 209-479 .436 61-183 90-110 .818 569 15.4
Horford 41 30.9 213-470 .453 56-173 35-50 .700 517 12.6
Korkmaz 44 20.5 140-322 .435 77-197 28-40 .700 385 8.8
Burke 22 14.1 58-121 .479 16-36 13-18 .722 145 6.6
Ennis 43 17.0 95-213 .446 37-101 48-61 .787 275 6.4
Scott 45 18.0 91-230 .396 51-151 20-23 .870 253 5.6
Thybulle 37 19.5 58-151 .384 35-92 22-33 .667 173 4.7
Milton 12 8.5 16-42 .381 5-22 10-13 .769 47 3.9
Neto 36 10.8 56-121 .463 18-46 10-12 .833 140 3.9
O'Quinn 21 10.3 30-61 .492 7-21 3-8 .375 70 3.3
Pelle 13 11.1 15-25 .600 0-0 4-8 .500 34 2.6
Bolden 3 4.3 2-3 .667 0-1 0-2 .000 4 1.3
Shayok 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Smith 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 45 241.1 1845-3944 .468 481-1365 720-968 .744 4891 108.7
OPPONENTS 45 241.1 1743-3842 .454 445-1253 796-1088 .732 4727 105.0

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Embiid 79 303 382 12.3 102 3.3 109 1 25 93 42
Harris 33 268 301 6.7 132 2.9 105 0 36 69 26
Simmons 84 250 334 7.8 364 8.5 143 0 93 144 29
Richardson 30 95 125 3.4 129 3.5 101 0 37 80 23
Horford 67 201 268 6.5 160 3.9 93 0 38 45 40
Korkmaz 10 86 96 2.2 36 .8 60 0 23 29 8
Burke 14 20 34 1.5 50 2.3 19 0 7 12 1
Ennis 47 96 143 3.3 38 .9 83 0 21 29 13
Scott 38 115 153 3.4 28 .6 60 0 15 16 3
Thybulle 20 39 59 1.6 48 1.3 80 0 55 35 33
Milton 2 13 15 1.2 9 .8 15 0 1 13 1
Neto 5 29 34 .9 54 1.5 24 0 17 28 4
O'Quinn 23 54 77 3.7 31 1.5 29 0 4 18 17
Pelle 11 36 47 3.6 7 .5 30 0 1 10 19
Bolden 0 1 1 .3 0 .0 4 0 1 2 0
Shayok 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 463 1606 2069 46.0 1188 26.4 955 1 374 659 259
OPPONENTS 386 1478 1864 41.4 977 21.7 921 2 327 649 178