Philadelphia 76ers Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid
|38
|30.5
|282-605
|.466
|49-147
|254-312
|.814
|867
|22.8
|Harris
|54
|34.2
|401-847
|.473
|97-264
|130-162
|.802
|1029
|19.1
|Simmons
|52
|36.2
|347-593
|.585
|2-6
|175-279
|.627
|871
|16.8
|Richardson
|40
|30.8
|212-488
|.434
|61-184
|91-114
|.798
|576
|14.4
|Horford
|49
|30.9
|241-550
|.438
|71-218
|39-54
|.722
|592
|12.1
|Robinson
|1
|12.0
|5-6
|.833
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|10
|10.0
|Korkmaz
|53
|21.3
|187-423
|.442
|105-264
|37-52
|.712
|516
|9.7
|Milton
|21
|15.6
|48-112
|.429
|19-57
|23-30
|.767
|138
|6.6
|Burke
|25
|13.2
|59-127
|.465
|16-38
|13-18
|.722
|147
|5.9
|Ennis
|49
|15.8
|100-226
|.442
|37-106
|48-61
|.787
|285
|5.8
|Scott
|54
|17.4
|109-273
|.399
|61-178
|24-27
|.889
|303
|5.6
|Thybulle
|46
|20.4
|79-195
|.405
|46-125
|24-37
|.649
|228
|5.0
|Neto
|44
|10.9
|67-153
|.438
|24-63
|14-18
|.778
|172
|3.9
|O'Quinn
|22
|10.0
|32-64
|.500
|7-21
|5-11
|.455
|76
|3.5
|Pelle
|15
|10.9
|17-29
|.586
|0-0
|6-12
|.500
|40
|2.7
|Shayok
|2
|5.0
|1-5
|.200
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Smith
|7
|4.6
|3-11
|.273
|0-3
|2-4
|.500
|8
|1.1
|Bolden
|4
|3.5
|2-3
|.667
|0-1
|0-2
|.000
|4
|1.0
|TEAM
|54
|240.9
|2192-4710
|.465
|596-1679
|885-1193
|.742
|5865
|108.6
|OPPONENTS
|54
|240.9
|2108-4618
|.456
|543-1544
|980-1327
|.739
|5739
|106.3
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Embiid
|102
|354
|456
|12.0
|123
|3.2
|132
|1
|31
|116
|52
|Harris
|36
|322
|358
|6.6
|161
|3.0
|123
|0
|39
|82
|31
|Simmons
|103
|306
|409
|7.9
|431
|8.3
|170
|0
|114
|188
|31
|Richardson
|31
|96
|127
|3.2
|131
|3.3
|107
|0
|38
|85
|24
|Horford
|75
|254
|329
|6.7
|190
|3.9
|105
|0
|44
|52
|43
|Robinson
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Korkmaz
|15
|106
|121
|2.3
|52
|1.0
|74
|0
|28
|39
|13
|Milton
|6
|39
|45
|2.1
|33
|1.6
|41
|0
|9
|23
|1
|Burke
|15
|20
|35
|1.4
|53
|2.1
|21
|0
|7
|12
|1
|Ennis
|48
|102
|150
|3.1
|41
|.8
|85
|0
|23
|31
|14
|Scott
|44
|142
|186
|3.4
|31
|.6
|66
|0
|17
|20
|4
|Thybulle
|24
|46
|70
|1.5
|56
|1.2
|106
|0
|67
|40
|39
|Neto
|11
|37
|48
|1.1
|64
|1.5
|37
|0
|20
|35
|5
|O'Quinn
|27
|54
|81
|3.7
|32
|1.5
|29
|0
|4
|18
|17
|Pelle
|14
|40
|54
|3.6
|7
|.5
|35
|0
|1
|12
|23
|Shayok
|0
|3
|3
|1.5
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Smith
|0
|2
|2
|.3
|2
|.3
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Bolden
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|0
|.0
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|TEAM
|552
|1924
|2476
|45.9
|1408
|26.1
|1140
|1
|446
|799
|298
|OPPONENTS
|463
|1796
|2259
|41.8
|1194
|22.1
|1105
|2
|397
|773
|208
