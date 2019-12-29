https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Philadelphia-Flyers-Stax-14937473.php
Philadelphia Flyers Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, DEC. 29, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|11
|Travis Konecny
|35
|11
|23
|34
|1
|14
|2
|0
|1
|79
|.139
|F
|14
|Sean Couturier
|38
|9
|20
|29
|8
|14
|1
|0
|1
|99
|.091
|F
|93
|Jakub Voracek
|38
|8
|19
|27
|5
|21
|2
|0
|1
|64
|.125
|F
|28
|Claude Giroux
|38
|11
|15
|26
|7
|22
|3
|0
|4
|116
|.095
|D
|9
|Ivan Provorov
|38
|9
|14
|23
|5
|16
|6
|0
|3
|85
|.106
|F
|25
|James van Riemsdyk
|38
|12
|11
|23
|7
|6
|2
|0
|1
|93
|.129
|F
|13
|Kevin Hayes
|38
|11
|11
|22
|-6
|16
|2
|1
|2
|98
|.112
|F
|23
|Oskar Lindblom
|30
|11
|7
|18
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|72
|.153
|D
|15
|Matt Niskanen
|37
|5
|11
|16
|2
|21
|3
|0
|0
|73
|.068
|F
|49
|Joel Farabee
|29
|3
|9
|12
|-1
|35
|0
|0
|0
|44
|.068
|D
|6
|Travis Sanheim
|38
|4
|8
|12
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|61
|.066
|D
|53
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|35
|5
|6
|11
|-3
|20
|1
|0
|1
|58
|.086
|D
|5
|Philippe Myers
|22
|3
|8
|11
|18
|14
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.125
|F
|21
|Scott Laughton
|19
|4
|5
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|.167
|F
|12
|Michael Raffl
|28
|3
|6
|9
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|28
|.107
|F
|18
|Tyler Pitlick
|32
|3
|5
|8
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.091
|D
|61
|Justin Braun
|38
|0
|7
|7
|-12
|10
|0
|0
|0
|47
|.000
|F
|48
|Morgan Frost
|18
|2
|5
|7
|-4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|31
|.065
|F
|62
|Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|6
|1
|2
|3
|-2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|D
|8
|Robert Hagg
|21
|0
|3
|3
|-3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.000
|F
|24
|Mikhail Vorobyev
|15
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|10
|Andy Andreoff
|11
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|72
|David Kase
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.200
|F
|44
|Chris Stewart
|14
|0
|1
|1
|-6
|21
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|81
|Carsen Twarynski
|15
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|82
|Connor Bunnaman
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|55
|Samuel Morin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|50
|German Rubtsov
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|38
|118
|199
|317
|11
|288
|26
|2
|17
|1211
|.097
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|38
|107
|177
|284
|-20
|345
|19
|3
|12
|1102
|.097
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|79
|Carter Hart
|26
|1407
|2.43
|13
|8
|3
|1
|57
|635
|0.91
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Brian Elliott
|17
|894
|3.02
|8
|4
|2
|0
|45
|462
|0.903
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|38
|2326
|2.68
|21
|12
|5
|1
|102
|1097
|.903
|118
|199
|288
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|38
|2326
|3.0
|17
|15
|6
|0
|114
|1207
|.903
|107
|177
|345
