THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1, 2020

Philadelphia Flyers
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 11 Travis Konecny 37 11 24 35 0 14 2 0 1 83 .133
F 93 Jakub Voracek 40 8 23 31 8 21 2 0 1 67 .119
F 14 Sean Couturier 40 10 20 30 9 14 1 0 1 104 .096
F 28 Claude Giroux 40 12 16 28 8 22 4 0 4 127 .094
F 13 Kevin Hayes 40 12 11 23 -7 16 2 1 3 104 .115
D 9 Ivan Provorov 40 9 14 23 5 16 6 0 3 90 .100
F 25 James van Riemsdyk 40 12 11 23 5 6 2 0 1 98 .122
F 23 Oskar Lindblom 30 11 7 18 4 4 3 0 0 72 .153
D 15 Matt Niskanen 39 5 11 16 0 23 3 0 0 76 .066
F 49 Joel Farabee 31 3 9 12 0 35 0 0 0 47 .064
D 6 Travis Sanheim 40 4 8 12 3 16 0 0 0 63 .063
D 53 Shayne Gostisbehere 37 5 6 11 -4 20 1 0 1 63 .079
D 5 Philippe Myers 22 3 8 11 18 14 0 0 0 24 .125
F 21 Scott Laughton 20 5 5 10 1 4 0 0 1 28 .179
D 61 Justin Braun 40 1 8 9 -11 10 0 0 0 49 .020
F 12 Michael Raffl 30 3 6 9 -4 2 0 0 1 28 .107
F 18 Tyler Pitlick 34 3 5 8 0 6 0 0 0 35 .086
F 48 Morgan Frost 18 2 5 7 -4 4 0 1 0 31 .065
F 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel 8 1 2 3 -3 4 1 0 0 19 .053
D 8 Robert Hagg 23 0 3 3 -1 12 0 0 0 19 .000
F 24 Mikhail Vorobyev 17 1 2 3 -2 4 0 0 0 13 .077
F 10 Andy Andreoff 12 0 1 1 -2 2 0 0 0 13 .000
F 72 David Kase 5 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 5 .200
F 44 Chris Stewart 14 0 1 1 -6 21 0 0 0 4 .000
F 81 Carsen Twarynski 15 1 0 1 -2 4 0 0 0 14 .071
F 82 Connor Bunnaman 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 .000
D 55 Samuel Morin 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 50 German Rubtsov 3 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 40 123 207 330 14 302 27 2 18 1281 .096
OPPONENT TOTALS 40 113 188 301 -24 355 22 4 13 1159 .097

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
79 Carter Hart 27 1444 2.41 13 8 3 1 58 649 0.911 0 0 0
37 Brian Elliott 19 978 3.06 9 5 2 0 50 505 0.901 0 1 0
TEAM TOTALS 40 2450 2.7 22 13 5 1 108 1154 .903 123 207 302
OPPONENT TOTALS 40 2450 2.98 18 15 7 0 119 1277 .904 113 188 355