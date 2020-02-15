Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 15, 2020

Philadelphia Flyers
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 14 Sean Couturier 58 17 34 51 20 26 3 0 2 153 .111
F 11 Travis Konecny 55 19 28 47 -5 24 3 0 2 122 .156
F 93 Jakub Voracek 58 11 32 43 14 27 3 0 3 104 .106
F 28 Claude Giroux 58 15 27 42 8 26 5 1 4 159 .094
F 25 James van Riemsdyk 58 17 20 37 4 8 3 0 2 139 .122
F 13 Kevin Hayes 58 17 15 32 -12 28 4 4 4 144 .118
D 15 Matt Niskanen 57 7 21 28 1 27 3 1 0 112 .063
D 9 Ivan Provorov 58 10 18 28 2 16 6 0 3 130 .077
F 49 Joel Farabee 45 7 11 18 4 39 1 0 1 70 .100
F 21 Scott Laughton 38 10 8 18 4 12 0 0 2 58 .172
F 23 Oskar Lindblom 30 11 7 18 4 4 3 0 0 72 .153
D 6 Travis Sanheim 58 8 10 18 -1 24 0 0 0 101 .079
D 61 Justin Braun 52 3 13 16 -1 12 0 0 0 62 .048
F 18 Tyler Pitlick 52 6 10 16 7 12 0 0 0 62 .097
F 12 Michael Raffl 47 6 10 16 -7 8 0 0 1 55 .109
D 5 Philippe Myers 40 3 11 14 15 24 0 0 0 61 .049
D 53 Shayne Gostisbehere 41 5 7 12 -3 20 1 0 1 73 .068
D 8 Robert Hagg 38 3 8 11 14 21 1 0 0 32 .094
F 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel 25 4 4 8 -4 17 1 0 1 32 .125
F 48 Morgan Frost 20 2 5 7 -3 4 0 1 0 31 .065
F 24 Mikhail Vorobyev 20 1 2 3 -5 6 0 0 0 15 .067
F 82 Connor Bunnaman 17 1 1 2 5 2 0 0 0 14 .071
F 10 Andy Andreoff 14 0 1 1 -3 2 0 0 0 14 .000
D 59 Mark Friedman 5 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
F 72 David Kase 6 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 5 .200
F 44 Chris Stewart 16 0 1 1 -7 21 0 0 0 5 .000
F 81 Carsen Twarynski 15 1 0 1 -2 4 0 0 0 14 .071
D 55 Samuel Morin 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 50 German Rubtsov 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 58 185 306 491 49 432 37 7 27 1841 .100
OPPONENT TOTALS 58 167 275 442 -70 513 32 6 21 1658 .101

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
79 Carter Hart 34 1822 2.54 17 11 3 1 77 840 0.908 0 0 0
37 Brian Elliott 29 1550 2.9 14 7 4 2 75 738 0.898 0 1 2
34 Alex Lyon 3 135 3.56 1 1 0 0 8 73 0.89 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 58 3541 2.76 32 19 7 3 160 1651 .899 185 306 432
OPPONENT TOTALS 58 3541 3.05 26 23 9 2 177 1833 .900 167 275 513