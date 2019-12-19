AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Booker 24 35.9 213-420 .507 54-133 121-134 .903 601 25.0
Ayton 2 29.0 18-33 .545 0-0 0-1 .000 36 18.0
Oubre 27 32.8 169-379 .446 44-130 95-120 .792 477 17.7
Baynes 18 22.4 91-168 .542 30-78 31-43 .721 243 13.5
Rubio 22 31.9 104-272 .382 24-82 57-68 .838 289 13.1
Kaminsky 27 24.1 115-257 .447 36-104 50-77 .649 316 11.7
Saric 27 28.4 113-258 .438 43-130 41-47 .872 310 11.5
C.Johnson 24 21.1 78-176 .443 49-119 20-24 .833 225 9.4
Bridges 27 22.0 66-137 .482 13-46 43-54 .796 188 7.0
T.Johnson 20 19.0 44-116 .379 18-58 20-26 .769 126 6.3
Diallo 18 10.0 42-60 .700 1-1 15-17 .882 100 5.6
Okobo 19 10.8 28-71 .394 10-29 20-32 .625 86 4.5
Carter 18 14.7 27-70 .386 15-41 4-4 1.000 73 4.1
Jerome 7 13.7 10-34 .294 4-13 3-3 1.000 27 3.9
Harper 1 2.0 0-1 .000 0-1 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Lecque 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 27 242.8 1118-2452 .456 341-965 520-650 .800 3097 114.7
OPPONENTS 27 242.8 1113-2363 .471 313-857 549-711 .772 3088 114.4

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Booker 15 79 94 3.9 154 6.4 72 0 15 91 8
Ayton 10 13 23 11.5 3 1.5 4 0 1 2 5
Oubre 35 127 162 6.0 37 1.4 90 0 39 47 23
Baynes 26 70 96 5.3 41 2.3 73 0 5 22 15
Rubio 17 89 106 4.8 209 9.5 55 0 28 51 4
Kaminsky 28 119 147 5.4 67 2.5 60 0 13 28 10
Saric 46 156 202 7.5 58 2.1 76 0 21 37 10
C.Johnson 24 52 76 3.2 24 1.0 40 0 14 17 7
Bridges 25 85 110 4.1 36 1.3 50 0 37 24 10
T.Johnson 5 31 36 1.8 42 2.1 30 0 7 19 7
Diallo 14 39 53 2.9 9 .5 20 0 2 9 4
Okobo 3 18 21 1.1 45 2.4 14 0 6 8 0
Carter 8 27 35 1.9 30 1.7 28 0 14 15 5
Jerome 0 11 11 1.6 16 2.3 10 0 11 7 0
Harper 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Lecque 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 256 916 1172 43.4 771 28.6 622 0 213 387 108
OPPONENTS 250 1001 1251 46.3 647 24.0 655 2 216 461 159