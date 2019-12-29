https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Phoenix-Suns-Stax-14937381.php
Phoenix Suns Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|29
|35.7
|255-506
|.504
|56-154
|149-166
|.898
|715
|24.7
|Ayton
|2
|29.0
|18-33
|.545
|0-0
|0-1
|.000
|36
|18.0
|Oubre
|32
|33.0
|197-440
|.448
|49-154
|113-141
|.801
|556
|17.4
|Rubio
|26
|31.8
|132-320
|.413
|31-98
|71-83
|.855
|366
|14.1
|Baynes
|23
|23.9
|117-223
|.525
|34-92
|32-44
|.727
|300
|13.0
|Saric
|32
|27.5
|133-301
|.442
|50-149
|44-51
|.863
|360
|11.3
|Kaminsky
|32
|22.4
|127-279
|.455
|39-112
|59-88
|.670
|352
|11.0
|C.Johnson
|29
|21.1
|88-206
|.427
|58-144
|23-29
|.793
|257
|8.9
|Bridges
|32
|21.8
|80-160
|.500
|17-54
|44-55
|.800
|221
|6.9
|T.Johnson
|22
|18.3
|47-123
|.382
|19-61
|20-26
|.769
|133
|6.0
|Diallo
|21
|9.6
|45-65
|.692
|1-1
|18-21
|.857
|109
|5.2
|Okobo
|23
|11.5
|40-92
|.435
|13-35
|27-42
|.643
|120
|5.2
|Jerome
|10
|13.4
|16-49
|.327
|6-20
|4-5
|.800
|42
|4.2
|Carter
|22
|14.3
|30-81
|.370
|16-46
|6-8
|.750
|82
|3.7
|Harper
|1
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Lecque
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|32
|242.3
|1325-2879
|.460
|389-1121
|610-760
|.803
|3649
|114.0
|OPPONENTS
|32
|242.3
|1335-2791
|.478
|378-1008
|633-819
|.773
|3681
|115.0
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Booker
|20
|93
|113
|3.9
|186
|6.4
|88
|0
|21
|113
|8
|Ayton
|10
|13
|23
|11.5
|3
|1.5
|4
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Oubre
|40
|155
|195
|6.1
|53
|1.7
|103
|0
|45
|55
|24
|Rubio
|19
|103
|122
|4.7
|238
|9.2
|65
|0
|33
|66
|6
|Baynes
|34
|94
|128
|5.6
|50
|2.2
|89
|0
|5
|29
|15
|Saric
|55
|176
|231
|7.2
|68
|2.1
|85
|0
|24
|45
|10
|Kaminsky
|30
|128
|158
|4.9
|71
|2.2
|69
|0
|13
|33
|10
|C.Johnson
|28
|66
|94
|3.2
|30
|1.0
|46
|0
|16
|19
|8
|Bridges
|29
|93
|122
|3.8
|41
|1.3
|59
|0
|43
|27
|11
|T.Johnson
|8
|35
|43
|2.0
|43
|2.0
|33
|0
|8
|20
|7
|Diallo
|15
|45
|60
|2.9
|11
|.5
|22
|0
|2
|12
|4
|Okobo
|4
|23
|27
|1.2
|51
|2.2
|20
|0
|11
|9
|2
|Jerome
|3
|14
|17
|1.7
|22
|2.2
|13
|0
|11
|9
|0
|Carter
|11
|34
|45
|2.0
|37
|1.7
|34
|0
|20
|17
|6
|Harper
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lecque
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|306
|1072
|1378
|43.1
|904
|28.3
|730
|0
|253
|471
|116
|OPPONENTS
|287
|1158
|1445
|45.2
|765
|23.9
|758
|2
|250
|530
|181
