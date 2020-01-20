https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Phoenix-Suns-Stax-14989308.php
Phoenix Suns Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|39
|36.0
|357-703
|.508
|72-203
|249-272
|.915
|1035
|26.5
|Oubre
|40
|34.0
|261-568
|.460
|73-209
|137-176
|.778
|732
|18.3
|Ayton
|12
|31.3
|94-176
|.534
|0-1
|23-28
|.821
|211
|17.6
|Rubio
|35
|32.4
|168-411
|.409
|43-126
|91-109
|.835
|470
|13.4
|Baynes
|33
|22.9
|146-298
|.490
|42-126
|44-61
|.721
|378
|11.5
|Kaminsky
|32
|22.4
|127-279
|.455
|39-112
|59-88
|.670
|352
|11.0
|Saric
|42
|25.4
|156-355
|.439
|55-172
|48-57
|.842
|415
|9.9
|C.Johnson
|38
|19.8
|102-243
|.420
|66-166
|27-36
|.750
|297
|7.8
|Bridges
|42
|23.5
|117-221
|.529
|26-76
|56-70
|.800
|316
|7.5
|T.Johnson
|28
|16.9
|59-157
|.376
|20-74
|22-30
|.733
|160
|5.7
|Okobo
|33
|11.9
|50-121
|.413
|18-48
|31-49
|.633
|149
|4.5
|Diallo
|26
|9.0
|48-72
|.667
|1-1
|18-21
|.857
|115
|4.4
|Carter
|27
|13.2
|35-92
|.380
|19-51
|6-8
|.750
|95
|3.5
|Jerome
|13
|10.9
|16-49
|.327
|6-20
|4-5
|.800
|42
|3.2
|Harper
|1
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Lecque
|1
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Owens
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|42
|241.8
|1736-3747
|.463
|480-1386
|815-1010
|.807
|4767
|113.5
|OPPONENTS
|42
|241.8
|1739-3690
|.471
|496-1352
|813-1054
|.771
|4787
|114.0
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Booker
|23
|135
|158
|4.1
|250
|6.4
|121
|1
|32
|150
|9
|Oubre
|48
|205
|253
|6.3
|64
|1.6
|132
|0
|59
|61
|30
|Ayton
|45
|102
|147
|12.2
|22
|1.8
|33
|0
|5
|21
|20
|Rubio
|26
|142
|168
|4.8
|328
|9.4
|87
|0
|47
|93
|8
|Baynes
|54
|136
|190
|5.8
|62
|1.9
|116
|0
|7
|39
|19
|Kaminsky
|30
|128
|158
|4.9
|71
|2.2
|69
|0
|13
|33
|10
|Saric
|65
|201
|266
|6.3
|82
|2.0
|98
|0
|27
|55
|11
|C.Johnson
|35
|81
|116
|3.1
|36
|.9
|56
|0
|17
|24
|12
|Bridges
|33
|128
|161
|3.8
|56
|1.3
|85
|0
|58
|38
|19
|T.Johnson
|10
|41
|51
|1.8
|47
|1.7
|38
|0
|10
|22
|7
|Okobo
|9
|35
|44
|1.3
|68
|2.1
|30
|0
|15
|13
|3
|Diallo
|15
|49
|64
|2.5
|13
|.5
|23
|0
|6
|13
|4
|Carter
|11
|38
|49
|1.8
|39
|1.4
|39
|0
|21
|22
|8
|Jerome
|4
|14
|18
|1.4
|23
|1.8
|14
|0
|11
|9
|1
|Harper
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lecque
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Owens
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|408
|1435
|1843
|43.9
|1161
|27.6
|941
|1
|328
|615
|161
|OPPONENTS
|382
|1496
|1878
|44.7
|994
|23.7
|976
|2
|328
|678
|234
