Pittsburgh-Milwaukee Runs

Brewers first. Lorenzo Cain walks. Yasmani Grandal strikes out swinging. Mike Moustakas singles to left field. Lorenzo Cain scores. Ryan Braun doubles to deep right center field. Mike Moustakas to third. Keston Hiura strikes out swinging. Hernan Perez reaches on error to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Ryan Braun scores. Mike Moustakas scores. Throwing error by Kevin Newman. Manny Pina strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Brewers 3, Pirates 0.

Brewers sixth. Yasmani Grandal walks. Mike Moustakas singles to left field. Yasmani Grandal to second. Ryan Braun called out on strikes. Keston Hiura singles to center field. Mike Moustakas to second. Yasmani Grandal scores. Trent Grisham pinch-hitting for Hernan Perez. Trent Grisham walks. Cory Spangenberg to second. Mike Moustakas to third. Manny Pina hit by pitch. Trent Grisham to second. Cory Spangenberg to third. Mike Moustakas scores. Orlando Arcia strikes out swinging. Ben Gamel pinch-hitting for Chase Anderson. Ben Gamel walks. Manny Pina to second. Trent Grisham to third. Cory Spangenberg scores. Lorenzo Cain reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Ben Gamel out at second.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Brewers 6, Pirates 0.

Pirates seventh. Adam Frazier homers to right field. Pablo Reyes called out on strikes. Jacob Stallings flies out to left field to Ben Gamel. Erik Gonzalez flies out to shallow center field to Trent Grisham.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 6, Pirates 1.

Brewers seventh. Yasmani Grandal walks. Mike Moustakas lines out to center field to Bryan Reynolds. Eric Thames pinch-hitting for Devin Williams. Eric Thames singles to left field. Yasmani Grandal to second. Cory Spangenberg singles to shortstop. Eric Thames to second. Yasmani Grandal to third. Trent Grisham triples to right field. Cory Spangenberg scores. Eric Thames scores. Yasmani Grandal scores. Manny Pina out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Bryan Reynolds. Trent Grisham scores. Orlando Arcia strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 10, Pirates 1.