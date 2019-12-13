Friday
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
INTERNATIONAL 6½, UNITED STATES 3½
International
Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points
W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T
Byeong Hun An 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1
Abraham Ancer 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 2 2
Adam Hadwin 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1
Sungjae Im 0-0-1 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-1 2
Marc Leishman 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1
Haotong Li 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0 0
Hideki Matsuyama 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1
Joaquin Niemann 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 2 0
Louis Oosthuizen 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 2 2
C.T. Pan 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1
Adam Scott 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 2 2
Cameron Smith 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-1 1 ½

___

United States
Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points
W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T
Patrick Cantlay 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 0
Bryson DeChambeau 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
Tony Finau 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
Rickie Fowler 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-1 1 ½
Dustin Johnson 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 2 0
Matt Kuchar 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
Patrick Reed 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 2 0
Xander Schauffele 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1
Webb Simpson 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 2 0
Justin Thomas 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 2 2
Gary Woodland 0-0-1 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-1 2 ½
Tiger Woods 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 2 2