At Royal Melbourne Golf Club

Melbourne, Australia Dec. 12-15, 2019 Through Aug. 11 Top 10 automatically qualify United States
1. Brooks Koepka 8,231
2. Dustin Johnson 6,631
3. Justin Thomas 5,849
4. Xander Schauffele 5,656
5. Matt Kuchar 5,506
6. Webb Simpson 5,453
7. Bryson DeChambeau 5,321
8. Patrick Cantlay 5,268
9. Gary Woodland 4,912
10. Tony Finau 4,872
11. Rickie Fowler 4,547
12. Patrick Reed 4,413
13. Tiger Woods 3,868
14. Chez Reavie 3,798
15. Phil Mickelson 3,554
International
1. Marc Leishman AUS 188.22
2. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 163.58
3. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 155.16
4. Adam Scott AUS 151.62
5. Haotong Li CHN 128.63
6. Cameron Smith AUS 122.97
7. Jason Day AUS 119.06
8. C.T. Pan TPE 118.90
9. Jazz Janewattananond THA 111.54
10. Abraham Ancer MEX 111.45
11. Justin Harding RSA 107.15
12. Sungjae Im KOR 101.39
13. Shugo Imahira JPN 100.47
14. Sung Kang KOR 94.05
15. Si Woo Kim KOR 91.51