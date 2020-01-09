https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/RADFORD-67-GARDNER-WEBB-64-14960824.php
RADFORD 67, GARDNER-WEBB 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RADFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|C.Jones
|35
|5-11
|1-1
|0-5
|6
|0
|11
|Fields
|35
|5-13
|4-6
|0-3
|2
|1
|16
|Holland
|26
|3-7
|1-1
|1-3
|1
|1
|7
|Eke
|25
|2-2
|1-6
|1-7
|0
|2
|5
|Hicks
|23
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Greene
|15
|3-6
|4-4
|0-2
|1
|2
|10
|Butts
|14
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|5
|Hutchinson
|13
|3-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|8
|Djonkam
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Walker
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|25-52
|11-18
|3-26
|13
|10
|67
Percentages: FG .481, FT .611.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Hutchinson 2-2, Fields 2-6, Butts 1-3, Hicks 1-4, Greene 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Eke, Holland).
Turnovers: 7 (C.Jones 4, Eke, Fields, Walker).
Steals: 7 (C.Jones 2, Eke 2, Fields, Hicks, Walker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GARDNER-WEBB
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|36
|9-19
|1-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|27
|Jamison
|35
|1-7
|2-2
|1-7
|2
|0
|4
|Perez
|34
|3-17
|0-3
|2-6
|5
|1
|7
|Cornwall
|33
|3-9
|2-3
|0-6
|3
|2
|9
|Dufeal
|25
|3-3
|0-0
|5-7
|1
|3
|7
|Reid
|15
|3-3
|0-2
|3-4
|0
|2
|7
|Turner
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|1
|0
|Terry
|6
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Jenkins
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-61
|5-11
|13-35
|16
|14
|64
Percentages: FG .377, FT .455.
3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Johnson 8-14, Dufeal 1-1, Reid 1-1, Terry 1-3, Cornwall 1-5, Perez 1-8, Jamison 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Dufeal 2, Reid 2).
Turnovers: 11 (Cornwall 2, Dufeal 2, Johnson 2, Turner 2, Perez, Reid, Terry).
Steals: 4 (Dufeal, Johnson, Perez, Terry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Radford
|27
|40
|—
|67
|Gardner-Webb
|33
|31
|—
|64
A_1,459 (3,500).
