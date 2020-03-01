https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/RICE-77-MIDDLE-TENNESSEE-66-15097169.php
RICE 77, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIDDLE TENNESSEE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Scurry
|21
|5-7
|3-4
|3-5
|0
|3
|13
|Green
|27
|4-9
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|12
|Jones
|35
|2-10
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|2
|6
|Millner
|29
|2-5
|4-4
|2-2
|3
|4
|8
|Sims
|28
|1-6
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|3
|Johnson
|23
|1-3
|2-2
|2-4
|4
|1
|4
|Jackson
|18
|6-8
|0-1
|1-6
|1
|1
|12
|Crump
|11
|0-0
|3-6
|1-2
|3
|3
|3
|Lawrence
|8
|2-5
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|5
|Totals
|200
|23-54
|13-19
|10-27
|17
|23
|66
Percentages: FG .426, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Green 4-9, Jones 2-8, Sims 1-5, Lawrence 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 20 (Scurry 4, Sims 4, Jackson 3, Millner 3, Johnson 2, Jones 2, Green, Lawrence).
Steals: 9 (Johnson 3, Green 2, Crump, Jackson, Jones, Lawrence).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RICE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adams
|26
|2-6
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|8
|Mullins
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|0
|Murphy
|34
|8-14
|1-1
|0-8
|1
|2
|21
|Parrish
|15
|0-2
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|3
|1
|Peterson
|38
|6-9
|4-4
|1-5
|10
|3
|16
|Olivari
|28
|1-6
|4-4
|0-2
|1
|1
|7
|Martin
|23
|8-10
|3-4
|1-2
|2
|3
|21
|Moore
|12
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Crisler
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|McCarthy
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Fiedler
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Owen
|1
|0-0
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|26-50
|16-19
|5-29
|18
|18
|77
Percentages: FG .520, FT .842.
3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Murphy 4-9, Martin 2-3, Adams 2-6, Olivari 1-3, Peterson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 22 (Peterson 7, Parrish 4, Mullins 3, Olivari 2, Adams, Harrison, Martin, McCarthy, Moore, Owen).
Steals: 9 (Olivari 2, Peterson 2, Adams, Moore, Mullins, Murphy, Parrish).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Middle Tennessee
|29
|37
|—
|66
|Rice
|24
|53
|—
|77
A_1,677 (5,750).
