ROBERT MORRIS 67, SACRED HEART 55
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRED HEART
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|LaRose
|40
|3-6
|0-1
|0-1
|3
|4
|6
|Clarke
|38
|5-16
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|2
|16
|Anosike
|37
|7-15
|6-9
|10-17
|1
|4
|20
|Thomas
|32
|1-10
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|2
|Spellman
|23
|2-7
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|2
|4
|Pfaffenberger
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Martin
|8
|1-1
|2-4
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Watson
|6
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|20-58
|12-20
|13-30
|7
|15
|55
Percentages: FG .345, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Clarke 3-10, Watson 0-1, LaRose 0-2, Thomas 0-8).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Spellman 2, LaRose, Thomas).
Turnovers: 13 (Anosike 5, Spellman 3, LaRose 2, Clarke, Martin, Watson).
Steals: 6 (Anosike 3, Clarke, LaRose, Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ROBERT MORRIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jon.Williams
|34
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|6
|Bramah
|29
|9-9
|0-1
|6-20
|2
|2
|18
|Jos.Williams
|29
|4-9
|0-1
|1-3
|3
|5
|8
|Mendy
|28
|3-6
|3-3
|0-1
|2
|4
|9
|Treacy
|25
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|6
|2
|2
|Bain
|23
|3-6
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|2
|7
|Hawkins
|21
|1-6
|3-3
|0-2
|1
|3
|5
|McEwen
|11
|5-10
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|12
|Totals
|200
|28-54
|6-8
|9-33
|17
|20
|67
Percentages: FG .519, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Jon.Williams 2-4, McEwen 2-7, Bain 1-2, Hawkins 0-2, Treacy 0-2, Jos.Williams 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Bramah 2, Hawkins 2, Mendy).
Turnovers: 17 (Mendy 5, Bramah 4, Jos.Williams 2, Treacy 2, Bain, Hawkins, Jon.Williams, McEwen).
Steals: 5 (Treacy 3, Hawkins, Mendy).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Sacred Heart
|25
|30
|—
|55
|Robert Morris
|34
|33
|—
|67
A_1,572 (3,056).
