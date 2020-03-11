https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/S-UTAH-75-IDAHO-69-15123822.php
S. UTAH 75, IDAHO 69
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IDAHO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blakney
|20
|1-3
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|4
|2
|Forrest
|21
|0-2
|3-4
|1-3
|0
|3
|3
|Allen
|38
|11-23
|11-13
|0-8
|1
|5
|35
|Quinnett
|32
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|3
|2
|Thacker
|32
|2-6
|0-0
|0-9
|0
|1
|6
|Christmas
|17
|3-5
|2-2
|2-2
|3
|0
|10
|Thiombane
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|6
|2
|Fraser
|13
|4-6
|1-4
|2-2
|1
|1
|9
|Dixon
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-54
|17-24
|7-31
|6
|23
|69
Percentages: FG .426, FT .708.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Christmas 2-3, Thacker 2-4, Allen 2-6, Forrest 0-1, Quinnett 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Blakney 2).
Turnovers: 9 (Allen 2, Blakney 2, Christmas, Forrest, Fraser, Quinnett, Thacker).
Steals: 3 (Allen 2, Thiombane).
Technical Fouls: Thiombane, 4:09 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|S. UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adams
|32
|5-9
|1-3
|2-7
|2
|4
|11
|Fausett
|24
|2-3
|2-3
|0-4
|1
|1
|7
|Knight
|34
|5-11
|6-8
|3-6
|3
|2
|16
|Marin
|36
|5-10
|5-6
|0-2
|4
|4
|19
|Oluyitan
|23
|5-9
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|12
|Butler
|19
|2-4
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|6
|Morgan
|19
|2-4
|0-2
|0-4
|1
|2
|4
|Long
|10
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|0
|N'Diaye
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-53
|16-24
|6-29
|12
|20
|75
Percentages: FG .491, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Marin 4-9, Oluyitan 2-3, Fausett 1-2, Butler 0-1, Morgan 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Adams 2, Oluyitan).
Turnovers: 9 (Marin 3, Butler 2, Knight 2, Adams, Long).
Steals: 6 (Morgan 2, Adams, Butler, Fausett, Knight).
Technical Fouls: Adams, 4:09 second.
|Idaho
|27
|42
|—
|69
|S. Utah
|29
|46
|—
|75
.
