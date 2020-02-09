Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
SACRAMENTO ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Patton 23 5-7 0-0 2-7 0 4 10
Fowler 35 8-12 2-2 3-7 2 3 18
Davis 18 0-4 2-2 1-3 2 0 2
Mauriohooho-Le'afa 33 4-13 2-2 0-5 1 1 11
Nwachukwu 23 1-6 0-0 1-2 0 4 3
FitzPatrick 20 0-3 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Bridges 19 0-4 0-0 2-2 0 0 0
Esposito 17 8-10 0-0 3-7 1 4 16
Jacobs 12 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 3
Totals 200 27-61 6-6 13-34 6 19 63

Percentages: FG .443, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Jacobs 1-2, Nwachukwu 1-2, Mauriohooho-Le'afa 1-7, Davis 0-1, FitzPatrick 0-2, Fowler 0-2, Bridges 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Patton).

Turnovers: 6 (Mauriohooho-Le'afa 2, Esposito, Fowler, Nwachukwu, Patton).

Steals: 3 (FitzPatrick, Jacobs, Nwachukwu).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
IDAHO ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Maker 36 4-6 0-0 3-6 0 0 8
Porter 32 12-22 7-11 5-7 0 3 31
Cool 30 1-6 0-0 0-3 5 3 3
Smellie 35 0-3 1-2 0-3 1 1 1
Stutzman 28 3-6 0-0 0-4 0 1 8
Rushin 13 2-4 0-0 2-2 1 3 4
Udengwu 12 1-5 0-0 0-3 0 0 2
Edelmayer 10 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 2
Huston 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-54 8-13 10-28 8 11 59

Percentages: FG .444, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Stutzman 2-5, Cool 1-3, Huston 0-1, Maker 0-1, Udengwu 0-1, Smellie 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Porter).

Turnovers: 9 (Cool 3, Porter 2, Smellie 2, Rushin, Stutzman).

Steals: 3 (Cool, Porter, Smellie).

Technical Fouls: None.

Sacramento St. 27 36 63
Idaho St. 24 35 59

A_1,337 (3,214).