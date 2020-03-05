Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
SAINT LOUIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bell 24 3-5 2-2 1-5 1 2 8
French 31 4-6 0-4 1-4 3 4 8
Collins 36 2-6 2-4 1-3 4 4 7
Goodwin 32 6-11 1-5 4-8 2 4 13
Weaver 18 1-6 0-0 0-3 0 2 3
Perkins 36 8-14 7-12 2-6 2 3 25
Hargrove 17 2-2 0-0 0-2 1 3 5
Hankton 5 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Hightower 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-51 12-27 9-32 13 22 69

Percentages: FG .510, FT .444.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Perkins 2-5, Hargrove 1-1, Collins 1-2, Weaver 1-5, Goodwin 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (French 5).

Turnovers: 16 (Collins 5, Goodwin 4, Hargrove 3, Bell, French, Perkins, Weaver).

Steals: 8 (Collins 3, Goodwin 3, French, Hargrove).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
GEORGE MASON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Oduro 26 4-7 2-2 1-2 1 2 11
Wilson 15 2-7 1-3 0-2 0 5 6
Hartwell 34 3-5 0-0 0-3 1 1 7
Johnson 29 4-6 0-1 0-3 3 3 8
Miller 35 3-12 5-6 4-5 1 1 13
Greene 28 3-10 2-3 1-5 2 3 9
Mar 20 1-3 1-2 1-2 0 3 3
Calixte 13 0-2 0-0 0-4 0 2 0
Totals 200 20-52 11-17 7-26 8 21 57

Percentages: FG .385, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Miller 2-6, Hartwell 1-3, Oduro 1-3, Wilson 1-3, Greene 1-5, Johnson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Calixte 2, Greene, Oduro).

Turnovers: 16 (Greene 6, Hartwell 2, Mar 2, Miller 2, Oduro 2, Wilson 2).

Steals: 8 (Greene 2, Johnson 2, Hartwell, Mar, Miller, Wilson).

Technical Fouls: coach Dave Paulsen, 6:54 second.

Saint Louis 28 41 69
George Mason 29 28 57

.