SAINT LOUIS 83, UMASS 80, OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UMASS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pierre
|44
|5-12
|5-5
|2-6
|1
|4
|16
|East
|42
|7-22
|2-3
|1-1
|5
|2
|18
|T.Mitchell
|41
|5-15
|9-11
|3-9
|0
|3
|20
|Clergeot
|32
|2-5
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|1
|6
|Diallo
|31
|4-7
|3-5
|7-14
|1
|4
|11
|Santos
|14
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|2
|Walker
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|K.Mitchell
|6
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|4
|Baptiste
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|225
|27-66
|19-24
|15-38
|10
|21
|80
Percentages: FG .409, FT .792.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Clergeot 2-4, East 2-10, Walker 1-2, Pierre 1-4, T.Mitchell 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (T.Mitchell 2, Diallo).
Turnovers: 24 (T.Mitchell 6, East 5, Diallo 3, Pierre 3, Walker 3, Clergeot 2, K.Mitchell, Santos).
Steals: 11 (East 4, Clergeot 3, T.Mitchell 2, Diallo, Pierre).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAINT LOUIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Collins
|42
|3-10
|0-1
|1-5
|9
|3
|6
|French
|42
|9-15
|1-6
|5-13
|5
|4
|19
|Goodwin
|42
|7-13
|2-3
|2-7
|5
|4
|16
|Jacobs
|36
|7-10
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|3
|18
|Perkins
|25
|4-13
|3-3
|5-8
|0
|5
|11
|Weaver
|14
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Hargrove
|13
|1-2
|3-3
|0-1
|0
|3
|5
|Bell
|12
|3-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|6
|Totals
|225
|35-71
|11-19
|14-39
|19
|23
|83
Percentages: FG .493, FT .579.
3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Jacobs 2-4, Goodwin 0-1, Collins 0-2, Perkins 0-2, Weaver 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (French 2, Hargrove, Perkins).
Turnovers: 23 (Collins 7, Goodwin 6, French 3, Hargrove 3, Jacobs 2, Perkins, Weaver).
Steals: 9 (Goodwin 4, Collins 3, French, Weaver).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UMass
|33
|40
|7
|—
|80
|Saint Louis
|34
|39
|10
|—
|83
.
