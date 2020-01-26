https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/SAINT-MARY-S-CAL-73-LOYOLA-MARYMOUNT-62-15004930.php
SAINT MARY'S (CAL) 73, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 62
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAINT MARY'S (CAL)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fitts
|36
|4-11
|2-3
|1-5
|2
|3
|11
|Ford
|36
|4-9
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|12
|Krebs
|35
|7-7
|2-3
|1-6
|1
|4
|19
|Ducas
|23
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|6
|Fotu
|23
|4-4
|5-6
|3-5
|1
|4
|13
|Kuhse
|23
|2-5
|2-2
|0-4
|6
|3
|6
|Bowen
|19
|1-3
|0-1
|0-3
|1
|1
|2
|Thomas
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Johnson
|1
|0-0
|2-4
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|25-44
|15-21
|6-27
|13
|19
|73
Percentages: FG .568, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Krebs 3-3, Ducas 2-4, Ford 2-7, Fitts 1-4, Kuhse 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bowen, Krebs).
Turnovers: 12 (Kuhse 4, Krebs 3, Fitts 2, Ducas, Ford, Thomas).
Steals: 9 (Ford 2, Fotu 2, Krebs 2, Kuhse 2, Fitts).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA MARYMOUNT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Scott
|34
|6-11
|6-9
|2-4
|3
|3
|18
|Dortch
|29
|3-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|8
|Johansson
|29
|2-7
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|8
|Bell
|28
|6-10
|1-1
|1-4
|1
|5
|14
|Leaupepe
|25
|0-4
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|4
|2
|dos Anjos
|18
|1-3
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|3
|2
|Jawara
|17
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|7
|Alipiev
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|Zivanovic
|8
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|22-48
|12-17
|5-18
|8
|19
|62
Percentages: FG .458, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Dortch 2-2, Johansson 2-6, Bell 1-3, Jawara 1-3, Scott 0-1, dos Anjos 0-1, Alipiev 0-2, Leaupepe 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 12 (Scott 5, Bell 2, Dortch, Jawara, Johansson, Leaupepe, dos Anjos).
Steals: 6 (Scott 3, Bell 2, Jawara).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Saint Mary's (Cal)
|43
|30
|—
|73
|Loyola Marymount
|21
|41
|—
|62
.
