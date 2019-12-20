SETON HALL 52, MARYLAND 48
Cowan 3-14 7-9 16, Wiggins 4-11 2-2 11, J.Smith 3-7 5-7 11, Ayala 1-6 0-0 3, Morsell 1-5 1-2 3, Lindo 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 1-5 0-0 2, Makhe.Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Makhi.Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Mona 0-0 0-0 0, Hart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-52 15-20 48.
McKnight 5-14 6-6 17, Nelson 4-6 1-3 10, Cale 2-10 1-2 5, Rhoden 3-10 0-0 8, Gill 3-4 0-0 6, Obiagu 0-2 1-2 1, Samuel 2-5 0-2 5, Reynolds 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 9-15 52.
Halftime_Seton Hall 27-18. 3-Point Goals_Maryland 5-21 (Cowan 3-10, Ayala 1-4, Wiggins 1-5, Scott 0-1, J.Smith 0-1), Seton Hall 5-20 (Rhoden 2-5, Nelson 1-1, Samuel 1-3, McKnight 1-6, Cale 0-5). Fouled Out_Reynolds. Rebounds_Maryland 38 (J.Smith 9), Seton Hall 33 (Rhoden 12). Assists_Maryland 8 (Cowan 3), Seton Hall 13 (McKnight 6). Total Fouls_Maryland 18, Seton Hall 22. A_13,313 (18,711).